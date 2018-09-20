Nishal Sankat: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nishal Sankat received his pilot’s license from the Federal Aviation Administration eight months ago.

Reports are conflicting but it’s generally understood that the 22-year-old Melbourne, Florida student is alleged to have breached airport security at around 2 a.m. Thursday by jumping a fence and made his way across tarmac in a maintenance terminal at Orlando Melbourne International Airport to an American Airlines passenger plane, an Airbus 320, boarded it and was in the plane’s cockpit before he was stopped by airport security.

According to local media reports, Sankat was “detained before he was able to start the engine.”

An airport spokesperson was quoted as saying Sankat “attempted to breach the flight deck” twice, getting away the first time before being stopped by plane mechanics. One mechanic apparently saw Sankat as a “shadow behind him” and asked for his identification badge; it’s unclear what Sankat presented but local media reported the airport worker “challenged the badge and was not satisfied with the response.”

Sankat was arrested on several charges.

Here’s what you need to know about Sankat:

1. If His Facebook is Any Indication, Sankat Has Been Into Planes, Especially Military Aircraft, Since Childhood. He Learned to Fly & Became a Pilot at Age 22

Local media reports were conflicting with some saying he had some flight training and had studied aviation management, and others saying he’s a licensed pilot. It’s the latter.

According to the FAA, Sankat got his commercial pilot’s license on Jan. 10, 2018, which is also his birthday; he was born Jan. 10, 1996. His FAA “ratings” per the official website say he is a commercial pilot rated to fly, land and operate “multi-engine” commercial planes. He is also licensed for private single-engine planes.

All one need do is look at his Facebook to see that he’s into planes. Sankat documented his flight training with images on the social networking site. He has not made a public post through since 2015, although he may have added to his timeline available to his “friends” only. That said, there’s are photos of him in planes, in the cockpit piloting, and landing.

His favorite movies include many about airplanes, he likes aviation memes, and even posted a ‘happy birthday’ in 2014 to McDonnell Douglas Aircraft company for its DC-9 airplane on its 49th anniversary.

2. A Florida Institute of Technology Student, Sankat Also Studied at Hillside College & the FAA Has Him Listed as Living in St. Augustine, Florida

Reports indicate Sankat was still a student at the Florida Institute of Technology and his Facebook reads he was working toward his bachelor’s degree. The school is located at at the airport and uses an Airbus 320 for student pilot training.

Authorities have not said what his motive may have been for breaching airport security and then attempting twice to get into the cockpit and start the engine, perhaps even fly the plane.

3. Sankat, a Native of Trinidad & Tobago, Reportedly Came to the US Via Canada. He Was Really Into Guns & War Video Games

Florida Tech officials told local media that Sankat is from the nation of Trinidad and Tobago. Booker said Sankat has a Florida driver’s license and came to the U.S. through Canada. One of the charges he faces includes a visa violation.

He did share a picture of military fatigues with the Canadian maple leaf on his Facebook but sans explanation.

His Facebook shows he was an avid video gamer, war games in particular and was a devotee of Mikhail Kalashnikov the creator of the AK47.

“I am deeply saddened by this event, R.I.P Mikhail Kalashnikov, A great leader and innovator, if it wasn’t for you we wouldn’t have these modern, yet efficient assault rifles that are available to both civilian and military use. One of my lifelong heroes is no longer with us. I will remember you! R.I.P”

4. Sankat’s Facebook Doesn’t Reveal Any Clues About Radicalization, as Has Been Suggested Save Perhaps One. He Did Question the Disappearance of MH370 & Was Concerned About the Russian Invasion of Crimea

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared on March 8, 2014 while flying from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to Beijing Capital International Airport in China when it disappeared. Sankat pondered the mystery in Facebook posts. Coincidentally, as Sankat is alleged to have breached a Florida international airport, some tabloids reported Wednesday there may be an update on the flight though those reports have some dubious.

Sankat was concerned about the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014 and posted ‘Holy shit!” and noted that “…tensions are high and If you see MI-28’s above you, know that shit is getting serious.”

In 2010, Sankat posted this image and said he was with a friend and “Allah.”

5. Sankat is in the Brevard County Florida Jail

Records show Sankat is being held at the Brevard County Jail and was just booked at 7:30 p.m., but provides no details on charges, bond, court appearances or any other details yet.

Local media reports say he was charged with criminal attempt to steal an airplane, criminal trespassing and a visa violation.