September 11th Quotes & Poems in Remembrance

September 11, 2001 is a day that lingers in the minds of many Americans, especially those who were present for the attacks on the Pentagon and the World Trade Center. Thousands died in the terrorist attacks on our nation and it’s a day to honor their lives, their courage and their memories. It is a day of remembrance.

This day is also a time to show that we will never forget the horrific events that occurred on 9/11. Read on for quotes and poems to pay tribute to the day as well as those affected by it.

One of the worst days in America’s history saw some of the bravest acts in Americans’ history. We’ll always honor the heroes of 9/11. And here at this hallowed place, we pledge that we will never forget their sacrifice.” – President George W. Bush at the Pentagon in 2008.

Silence (over Manhattan)

by Paula Bardell

A black September shadow cloaks the dawn,

The City’s once white teeth now rotting stumps,

Midst choking dusty embers ether-borne,

Its shrunken soundless heart now barely pumps …

Find the full poem here.

What we learned on September 11 is that the unthinkable is now thinkable in the world. – John Ashcroft

The attacks of September 11th were intended to break our spirit. Instead we have emerged stronger and more unified. We feel renewed devotion to the principles of political, economic and religious freedom, the rule of law and respect for human life. We are more determined than ever to live our lives in freedom. – Rudolph W. Giuliani

If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short and there is no time for hate. – Sandy Dahl, wife of Flight 93 pilot Jason Dahl

September 11 impressed upon us that life is a precious gift. Every life has a purpose. And I think we all have a duty to devote at least a small portion of our daily lives to ensuring that neither America nor the world ever forgets September 11. – Bill FristWritten by Roger J. Robicheau ©2002The Poetic Plumber

We mourn their loss this day this year

Those now with God, no danger near

So many loved ones left do stand

Confronting loss throughout our land …

Absolutely – We’ll Remember

The Eleventh – Of September

Read the entire poem here.

Time is passing. Yet, for the United States of America, there will be no forgetting September the 11th. We will remember every rescuer who died in honor. We will remember every family that lives in grief. We will remember the fire and ash, the last phone calls, the funerals of the children. – President George W. Bush

Even the smallest act of service, the simplest act of kindness, is a way to honor those we lost, a way to reclaim that spirit of unity that followed 9/11. – President Obama in a 2011 radio address

My father was the best person I have ever known and though he was taken from me on that day, nothing and no one will ever be able to take way the eight years and two days of my life that I shared with him. After my father died, and after I lost so much, I promised myself that I would never lose who I am as a person – the person that my father brought me up to be. … If you owe someone an apology, tell them you are sorry today. If someone asks for your forgiveness, forgive them. Start being the person you always wanted to be today and don’t waste your time worrying about tomorrow. – Mary Kate McErlean, whose father was killed on 9/11 when she was 8 years old.

These acts of mass murder were intended to frighten our nation into chaos and retreat. But they have failed. Our country is strong. A great people has been moved to defend a great nation. – President George W. Bush on Sept. 11, 2001.

