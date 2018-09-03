Is Whole Foods Open or Closed on Labor Day 2018?

Labor Day 2018 arrives on Monday, September 3, 2018. Many people are wondering whether Whole Foods is open or closed on Labor Day since Labor Day is a national holiday.

Whole Foods lists holiday closings and restricted hours on its website. However, it does not list any restricted hours or closings for Labor Day. Thus, most Whole Foods stores appear to be operating on Labor Day.

Here’s what you need to know:

You Will Find Restricted Hours at Whole Foods Around Christmas & Thanksgiving

Although you’re likely to find your local Whole Foods Market open on Labor Day 2018, the stores do operate with restricted hours around the Christmas and Thanksgiving holidays. Whole Foods has these holiday hours posted on its website:

Thanksgiving Week:

Thanksgiving Eve (11/21): 7am-10pm

Thanksgiving Day(11/22): 7am-4pm

Christmas Day Week:

Christmas Eve (12/24): 7am-7pm

Christmas Day (12/25): CLOSED

New Year’s Day Week:

New Year’s Eve (12/31): 7am-7pm

New Year’s Day (1/1): 10am-7pm

Labor Day is not listed among those with restricted hours. The site says that the regular hours for Whole Foods Markets are from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. You can use the online store locator to find more information about specific Whole Foods’ stores, including hours, phone number and address.

Whole Foods customer service can be reached at 1-844-WFM-TALK (1-844-936-8255). “Whole Foods Market was founded in Austin, Texas, when four local businesspeople decided the natural foods industry was ready for a supermarket format,” Whole Foods’ website reports. “Our founders were John Mackey and Renee Lawson Hardy, owners of Safer Way Natural Foods, and Craig Weller and Mark Skiles, owners of Clarksville Natural Grocery. The original Whole Foods Market opened in 1980 with a staff of only 19 people. It was an immediate success. At the time, there were less than half a dozen natural food supermarkets in the United States. We have grown by leaps and bounds since our first store opened.”

The History of Labor Day

The @EmpireStateBldg is illuminated in red, white and blue in honor of Labor Day. https://t.co/TNMwXyLaeK — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 3, 2018

Why is Labor Day celebrated in the United States? It’s important to remember that it wasn’t always about cooking out. According to USA Today, the origins of the holiday derive from the poor working conditions in the 1800s. Children worked dangerous jobs, work days were incredibly long, and workers often faced hazards on the job, the newspaper reported. Congress made the first Monday every September a national Labor Day in 1894 after a workers’ strike and riots broke out over the bleak working conditions for many Americans, USA Today reported.