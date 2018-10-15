Cindy Gordon: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cindy Gordon is a former high school principal in North Carolina who told a student he could not wear a jersey with the name “Trump” on it to a football game. She reportedly told the student that some in the crowd had complained that the jersey was “too political.”

The decision was met with controversy by community members. One week later, the Harnett County School district announced that Gordon was no longer the principal of the high school, but did not specify whether she had been fired from the district entirely.

1. The Student Wore the ‘Trump’ Jersey to a Game After Being Encouraged to Dress Patriotically for a Special Theme Night

The incident occurred on Friday, October 5 at Harnett Central High School in Angier, North Carolina. It’s a small town located about 20 miles south of the capital city of Raleigh.

Students were encouraged to dress patriotically that night. An 18-year-old student, identified as Matthew Collins, wore a jersey with the name “Trump” on the back of it, along with the number “45.”. The front had “USA” stamped on it as well as the flame from the Statue of Liberty.

Principal Cindy Gordon reportedly asked Collins to remove the jersey. He complied, but then left the game.

2. Gordon Reportedly Asked the Student to Remove the Trump Jersey Because it Was ‘Too Political’

The student’s father, Michael Collins, spoke with WTVD-TV reporter Tim Pulliam about the incident. Collins told the news station that other people at the game had apparently complained about the jersey. Gordon had allegedly said the jersey was “too political.”

Michael Collins told WRAL-TV that his son “was not grandstanding. He was just minding his own business.”

Matthew Collins said that before Cindy Gordon asked him to take the jersey off, no one else had said anything directly to him. If any adults were upset by the jersey, they had not addressed him about it.

3. Harnett County Schools Removed Cindy Gordon as Principal One Week Later

The school district put out a news release on October 12, one week after the jersey incident at the football game. It did not mention Cindy Gordon by name and was shared to both Facebook and Twitter. A new high school principal was announced. The statement reads:

“After completing its review of an event that took place at the football game at Harnett Central High School on Friday October 5, the school district is announcing several personnel changes. Effective immediately, Ms. Catherine Jones, current principal at Harnett Primary, will serve as principal at Harnett Central High School. Ms. Calvetta Dunkins, who is currently an assistant principal at Dunn Middle School, will serve as interim principal of Harnett Primary School. Harnett County Schools leadership appreciates all the patience of families, students, and the community during this process. Again, we want to emphasize that Harnett County Schools supports and affirms students’ rights to express themselves – including wearing clothing expressing political messages or supporting political candidates or officeholders – in ways that are not expected to disrupt school or school events.”

A majority of posters commented in support of the school’s decision. A few stated that Gordon should have defended the student’s right to wear the jersey.

4. The School District Did Not Expressly State Whether Cindy Gordon Had Been Terminated, But Her Bio On the School Website Appeared to Have Been Either Removed or Blocked

It was not immediately clear whether Cindy Gordon was fired from the district or simply demoted. The school did not explicitly reference her employment status in the news release put out on October 12. On the school website, her name and picture still appears.

However, when you click on the link for more information about Gordon, a blocked page appears. The message says “Sorry, the page is inactive or protected.” We clicked around the site and determined that information about other staff members is readily available, without needing to put in a password. Therefore, it would appear that Gordon’s bio page was taken down or suspended.

5. Cindy Gordon Began Working in the School District in 2000 & is Also a Volleyball Coach

Cindy Gordon does not appear to have any active public social media accounts. (Or she may have deleted them). But the Harnett County Schools shared a post on April 19, 2017, on Facebook that laid out her history with the district.

Gordon began working for Harnett County Schools since 2000. She has spent the majority of that time in administrative roles. She was hired as a middle school teacher, before moving over to the high school to teach science. In 2005, Gordon was named an assistant principal of the high school. She later served for one year as an assistant principal at the middle school before she was moved back to the high school. In 2016, Gordon was named the Harnett Central High School staff member of the year.

Gordon has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Campbell University, a private school in Buies Creek, North Carolina. She is married with two children and also coaches volleyball in Harnett County.

