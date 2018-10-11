Kelsey Quayle Shooting: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kelsey Quayle, an Atlanta model who was shot in the neck while driving, was left braindead in the ensuing crash, her family said. 11Alive reports that Quayle was shot as she drove her Mazda 626 along Riverdale Road in Clayton County at around 7 a.m. on October 8.

A Go Fund Me page, that had been set up for Quayle’s medical expenses, said that on October 10, Quayle passed away. She was 28 years old. Quayle was native of Southern California, from the town of Yucaipa in San Bernardino County. A celebration of Quayle’s life will take place on October 20 at 12 p.m. local time in Calimesa, California.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers on 404-577-8477.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Paramedics Did Not Release that Quayle Had Been Shot When She Was Rushed to a Local Hospital

The 11Alive report says, citing the Clayton County Police Department, that as a result of being wounded, Quayle’s car began drifting across lanes and into oncoming traffic. Police said Quayle’s car hit a Suzuki XL-7 and a Ford Escape, before coming to a stop. The Ford flipped over but the driver only suffered minor injuries. It was only after doctor’s at Grady Hospital began working on Quayle that it was discovered she had suffered a gunshot wound. Captain Scott Stubbs of the Clayton County PD had earlier told the media that investigators believe the shooting was the “primary cause of her not being conscious, leaving the roadway into the length of traffic.”

Authorities said that there were no reports of gunfire in the area at the time of Quayle’s crash.

2. Quayle Had Recently Moved to Atlanta From California With Her Boyfriend to Further Her Modeling Career

In an interview with WSB-TV, Kayleigh Martin said, “We just have so many unanswered questions. I just want to know who did this. It’s ridiculous. She didn’t deserve this.” Quayle had moved to the Atlanta-area, along with her boyfriend, to further pursue her modeling career. Since moving, Quayle had begun working at a dentist’s office and was on her way to work when the shooting took place.

According to Quayle’s LinkedIn page, she was a graduate of Yucaipa High School and also had a qualification in dental assisting. On that page, Quayle says she has worked as a model since 2004 and has worked as a product specialist for Alfa Romeo since December 2015.

3. Quayle Had Been Working With Justin Timberlake & Christina Aguilera’s Voice Coach

Quayle wrote on her Model Mayhem page that she was working on a singing career with vocal coach Dave Preston, who has previously worked with Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera. Quayle had performed in-studio with Everclear frontman Art Alexakis. Quayle wrote on her page, “I have been modeling since the ripe young age of fourteen and have been doing it ever since… I do not shoot nudes and I am not interested in erotic or porn.”

4. Quayle’s Spinal Cord Was Severed as a Result of the Shooting

A family member told Fox Atlanta that the bullet impacted Quayle’s neck which severed her spinal cord at the base of her brain which caused “catastrophic brain damage.” Quayle’s family believes that road rage may have been a motive for the shooting.

5. Quayle’s Go Fund Me Page Has Raised Nearly $15,000

At the time of writing, Quayle’s Go Fund Me page has raised nearly $15,000, the original goal of the page was $5,000. The fund was set up to allow Quayle’s family to travel from California to Atlanta. The comments section of the page has become a shrine to Quayle’s memory. One donator wrote, “I know this isn’t about me but I feel so hollow when goodness is taken away from the world. Rest peacefully Kelsey. All the love that I can muster for your parents, family and friends. We are ALL better people for having had the chance to know you.” Another said, “Kelsey, you were truly the most gorgeous person inside and out. While another said, “Wonderful woman to work with and a great friend. Always kind to everyone! Prayers and healing for all her family!” A second Go Fund Me page has been set up to help to pay for Quayle’s funeral. At the time of writing, that page has raised more than its $2,000 goal.

