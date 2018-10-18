Reginald Archibald: Doctor Accused of Sexual Assaulting Dozens of Children

Areport by The New York Times on Thursday brings to light a potentially instance of mass sexual assault by a doctor named Reginald Archibald during his years of practice in New York.
Archibald, an endocrinologist, died in 2007. But his son, Larry, said to The New York Times, “This doesn’t make sense to me.”
Here’s what you need to know.
Over 17 People (a Majority of Them Being Men) Confirmed to the NYT That They Were Abused by Archibald
The NYT report reveals that over 17 individuals have said they were abused by Archibald, and that a majority of these individuals are men. Most of these victims only learned about other victims when the hospital that Archibald worked at, The Rockefeller University Hospital, posted a statement saying it had credible evidence of “inappropriate behavior”.
What’s more, the hospital had credible allegations against Archibald as early as 2004.
The children reported went to Archibald because they weren’t growing at a normal pace.
Rockefeller Hospital Released a Statement Regarding Archibald’s Behavior on October 5
On October 5, Rockefeller Hospital released a public statement regarding its former doctor. The statement read in part,
“We have come to learn that Dr. Reginald Archibald, who retired from the Rockefeller University Hospital in 1982, engaged in certain inappropriate conduct during patient examinations. The Hospital and University deeply regret pain and suffering caused to any of Dr. Archibald’s former patients.
In 2004, the Rockefeller University Hospital was informed of a report by a former patient related to the propriety of certain fo Dr. Archibald’s conduct during physical examinations. The University notified the federal Office of Human Research Protections, the New York State Office of Professional Medical Conduct, and the Manhattan District Attorney. In addition, the University retained legal counsel Debevoise & Plimpton LLP to investigate. Following its review of then-available information, including interviews with former patients, faculty, administrators, and staff, and two prior reports made in the 1990s that were located, Debeoise found certain allegations credible and determined that it was likely that some of Dr. Archibald’s behavior toward this patient was inappropriate.”
