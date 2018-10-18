Reginald Archibald: Doctor Accused of Sexual Assaulting Dozens of Children

Areport by The New York Times on Thursday brings to light a potentially instance of mass sexual assault by a doctor named Reginald Archibald during his years of practice in New York.

Archibald, an endocrinologist, died in 2007. But his son, Larry, said to The New York Times, “This doesn’t make sense to me.”

Here’s what you need to know.

Over 17 People (a Majority of Them Being Men) Confirmed to the NYT That They Were Abused by Archibald

Breaking News: For 3 decades, hundreds of children went to a doctor because they were not growing. Now he is accused of sexually abusing many of them. https://t.co/uPDT0Gcl98 — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 18, 2018

The NYT report reveals that over 17 individuals have said they were abused by Archibald, and that a majority of these individuals are men. Most of these victims only learned about other victims when the hospital that Archibald worked at, The Rockefeller University Hospital, posted a statement saying it had credible evidence of “inappropriate behavior”.

What’s more, the hospital had credible allegations against Archibald as early as 2004.

The children reported went to Archibald because they weren’t growing at a normal pace.

Rockefeller Hospital Released a Statement Regarding Archibald’s Behavior on October 5

On October 5, Rockefeller Hospital released a public statement regarding its former doctor. The statement read in part,