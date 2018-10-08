Scott Lisinicchia: Limo Driver in Schoharie Crash Identified

Man identifies himself as twin brother of limo driver – says Scott Lisinicchia, 53 was behind wheel. Headed to Cooperstown when limo crashed in Schoharie, NY Saturday. 20 killed. pic.twitter.com/lo4hQBpMrw — Michael Benny (@MichaelBenny) October 7, 2018

Scott Lisinicchia has been identified as the limo driver involved in the deadly crash in upstate New York on October 6, 2018. The man’s twin brother reportedly went to the scene of the crash and spoke with reporters.

Michael Benny of WTVH-TV shared the update on Twitter. He wrote, “Man identifies himself as twin brother of limo driver – says Scott Lisinicchia, 53 was behind wheel. Headed to Cooperstown when limo crashed in Schoharie, NY Saturday. 20 killed.”

Twenty People Were Killed, Including Everyone Inside the Limo & Two Pedestrians

The latest – four sisters, two of their husbands, a husband's brother – all lost during the worst crash in U.S. history since 2009. The group rented the limo to celebrate one of the sister's birthdays. @RobertGavinTU @mallorymoench @shugheswrites https://t.co/ekSChqfr2s — Lauren Stanforth (@TUcitydesk) October 8, 2018

Twenty people were killed in the crash, which happened in Schoharie about 40 miles west of Albany. It was the deadliest transportation incident in the United States since 2009. State police said the 2001 Ford Excursion limo drove through a stop sign at the intersection of State Routes 30 and 30A. The Times Union has reported that the intersection has long been considered dangerous.

The limo flew past the intersection and into the parking lot of a Apple Barrel Country Store. Store manager Jessica Kirby told the New York Times, “That limo was coming down that hill probably over 60 miles per hour.” The limo struck an unoccupied SUV and two bystanders, who were also killed, before crashing into a ravine near the road.

Police Have Not Identified the Victims, But Family Members Have Revealed Some of Their Names

Among the 20 who died in Saturday's crash, a newlywed couple.https://t.co/Jq43WCAwu8 pic.twitter.com/r3Ba6X4oc8 — CBS 6 Albany – WRGB (@CBS6Albany) October 8, 2018

The 17 passengers and the driver were all killed. Police have not yet publicly released the names of the victims, and were conducting autopsies. But family members have been talking to members of the media about their loved ones. They revealed that the passengers, all adults, were headed to a birthday celebration.

Two of the victims were identified as newlyweds Erin Vertucci and Shane McGowan. Vertucci’s aunt, Valerie Abeling told CNN the couple was married in June. “It’s a horrible tragedy and there’s no words to describe how we feel.”

Another pair of newlyweds, Axel and Amy Steenburg, had rented the limo. They were headed to brewery in Cooperstown, New York, to celebrate Amy’s 30th birthday. The New York Times reported that Amy’s sisters and Axel’s brother were also killed in the crash. Their names were revealed as Mary Dyson, Allison King, Abby Jackson and Rich Steenburg.

Adam and Abby Jackson were identified as two more victims on a GoFundMe page. They leave behind two young children.

The NTSB is Investigating & Police Said They Would Not Speculate on the Cause of the Crash Until the Investigation is Complete

The National Transportation Safety Board joined the investigation. The cause of the crash is unknown. During a news conference, State Police First Deputy Superintendent Christopher Fiore did not mention whether the vehicle had been speeding and did not comment on whether anyone had been wearing seatbelts.

My heart breaks for the 20 people who lost their lives in the horrific accident on Saturday in Schoharie. I have directed State agencies to provide every resource necessary to aid in the investigation, and I join all New Yorkers in mourning during this extremely difficult time. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 7, 2018

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement about the crash. He wrote, “My heart breaks for the 20 people who lost their lives in the horrific accident on Saturday in Schoharie. I have directed State agencies to provide every resource necessary to aid in the investigation, and I join all New Yorkers in mourning during this extremely difficult time.”

