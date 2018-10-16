The Moonlite Bunny Ranch: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Moonlite Bunny Ranch, Dennis Hof’s legal, licensed brothel located in Mound House, Nevada, about a mile north of The Love Ranch, another of Hof’s brothels.

The Moonlite Bunny Ranch, often spelled Moonlight Bunny Ranch, first opened in 1955 and was called the Moonlite Ranch and operated discreetly until Hof, who was a frequent customer of the ranch, purchased the business in 1993 for $700,000 and invested another $500,000 in upgrading the facilities and decor.

Here’s what you need to know about the Moonlite Bunny Ranch:

1. The Escorts Working at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch Are Also Considered Both Sex Workers & “Master Negotiators”

A video that gives you an inside look at the brothel (that can be viewed above) discusses how the women that work at the brothel sell their bodies for money, but negotiating the process is an important part of their work.

Although prostitution is legal in Nevada, it is still illegal to list prices for sex work, so the women working must negotiate prices with those who pay for their services. According to the video, “success depends on sales skills” and all of the women that work for the ranch set their own prices, pick and choose what they are willing to offer and do, and consider themselves “entrepreneurs.”

2. The Ranch Claims to be a “Pleasure Palace” That Offers Sex Bungalows, a Full Service Bar & Dozens of Women to Choose From

The Moonlite Bunny Ranch’s website states that the ranch is “world famous,” and describes the business as “the most popular and most respected sex destination on Earth.”

“At the Bunny Ranch, beautiful women offer unparalleled sexual adventure in a legal, safe, and nonjudgmental environment where men, women, and couples can thoroughly explore their deepest sensual fantasies,” the website states.

The site also claims to be the “finest legal brothel” in Nevada, offers dozens of women who are available 24 hours a day, and is a “one-of-a-kind pleasure palace” with a full bar, beautiful, luxurious rooms, and “sex bungalows.”

3. Hof Was The Face & a Prominent Voice in the Push For Statewide Legal Prostitution

The ranch operated secretly until the 70’s, when Nevada lawmakers and citizens started advocating for legal brothels and regulation of sex work. In 2009, due to the recession, State Senator Bob Coffin (D) proposed legalizing prostitution statewide for tax purposes.

Hof was a leading voice in the proposition to legalize prostitution throughout the state, and was featured in a number of media reports saying he would expand into Las Vegas if given the chance. However, Nevada lawmakers refused to consider the proposal during the time.

4. In 2015, The Moonlite Bunny Ranch Launched “Hookers for Hillary” to Support Hillary Clinton’s Bid for President

Sex workers at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch launched a “Hookers for Hillary” website that endorsed the former secretary of state’s campaign for president, according to the Washington Times.

“Hillary Clinton, as part of her husband’s administration, envisioned health care reform in the 1990’s, long before President Obama was able to sign it into law,” the ladies wrote on the site. “The Affordable Health Care Act made health insurance available for the first time ever to the 500 independent contractors employed by Dennis Hof. With any Republican nominee likely to work for its’ repeal, the Bunnies want to protect the quality health coverage that they now enjoy.”

“Bill Clinton presided over the most prosperous time in Bunny Ranch history, which coincided with a tax increase on the wealthiest Americans such as brothel owner Dennis Hof,” the Bunny Ranch wrote. “The Bunnies recognize that thriving economies are built from the bottom up, where the vast majority of their clients originate. A return to relying on the disproven [sic] theory of trickle-down economics would only serve to exclude the vast majority of hard-working Bunny Ranch clients from having the discretionary income to enjoy with their favorite Bunny.”

5. The Moonlite Bunny Ranch Was Featured Extensively on Dennis Hof’s HBO Series “Cathouse: The Series”

The series was centered around the lives of the girls who worked at Moonlite, and is the direct successor of the HBO documentaries Cathouse (2002) and Cathouse 2: Back in the Saddle (2003), which also focused on the Bunny Ranch.

The original two series mostly focused on the negotiating aspects of sex work, but The Series was much more sexually explicit, and often showed sexual activity with customers.

