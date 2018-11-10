WATCH: California Fire Threatens Cher’s Malibu Home [VIDEO]

As the Woolsey and Hill Fires cause destruction in the greater Los Angeles area, celebrities living in Calabasas and Malibu are among those forced to evacuate their homes and seek safety. The fire has grown to over 14,000 acres, and is not contained at this time.

At 10:30pm PST, NBC LA anchor and reporter Robert Kovacik tweeted a video taken in front of the gate to Cher’s property, which she’s owned since 1972. Kovacik states “This is the home of Cher on PCH, and this is how close the fire is getting.” He turns the camera toward the road to show viewers that, now that the fire has jumped the Pacific Coast Highway, it is dangerously close to the singer’s home.

The video zooms in toward flames engulfing the brush just on the other side of the street. While there are no visible fire fighters on the road, there are a couple of police cars with their lights on, their bright blue mixing with the orange from the flames in the reflection on the pavement. The police cars are possibly there to escort Kovacik back to safety after he has finished his report.

After tweeting about the Thousand Oaks shooting happening “5 min from where we go to movies,” Cher confirmed Thursday that her Malibu home was at risk of destruction. On Twitter, she lamented “POOR MALIBU MY BELOVED HOME. IM WORRIED ABOUT MY HOUSE,BUT MY HEART IS BROKEN FOR PPL WHO HAVE LOST EVERYTHING.”

Like so many others waiting out the fire and praying it will not bring devastation to them and their families, she later wrote “I’m worried about my house, but there is nothing I can do. Friends houses have burned I can’t bear the thought of there being no Malibu I’ve had a house in Malibu since 1972.” While she waits, she says she is working on “Xmas Swag,” choosing to “work on something positive.”

Architectural Design toured Cher’s Italian Renaissance-Style Malibu home; that article and photo gallery can be found here. In the interview, Cher said “Every day when I wake up and look out my bedroom window, I’m never not amazed.” Of her home, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean, she continued: “Every room has two views of the ocean, each of which is so beautiful—the water is always glistening, the sunset always happening. My house is so special because it’s my sanctuary, my fortress, really—the only place I have any privacy. There’s no place else that I would rather be.”

In Cher’s most recent tweet (which was hours ago), she offers prayers for everyone affected, and says “I have seen destruction of fire all my life.”