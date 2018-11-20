Cindy Hyde Smith in Confederate Soldier Cap: ‘Mississippi History at its Best!’ [PHOTOS]

“I enjoyed my tour of Beauvoir. The Jefferson Davis Home and Presidential Library located in Biloxi. This is a must see. Currently on display are artifacts connected to the daily life of the Confederate Soldier including weapons. Mississippi history at its best!”

Member of Congress Cindy Hyde Smith posted a photo of herself wearing the hat of a Confederate solider during a tour of historical artifacts from the Civil War depicting, she said, “Mississippi History at its Best!”

The Republican senator was born in Brookhaven, Mississippi in 1959. She’s a vocal conservative unafraid to say what’s on her mind. And of late, what’s been on her mind, as evidenced by recent remarks, are for some seen as being racist.

By way of example, on Nov. 11, a video of a comment made by Hyde Smith made while campaigning in Tupelo created a firestorm. Hyde Smith said, referring to a supporter, cattle rancher Colin Hutchinson, that “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row.”

Some have suggested that Hyde Smith’s comments in the days leading up to a run-off election against Mike Espy, an African-American Democrat, were insensitive at best and racist at worst given the state’s history: Mississippi legally hanged 177 people from 1804 until 1920; 134 of them were black, including two black women. The remaining 43 executed white men were convicted murders. This does not take into account lynchings. And that’s the crux of the debate if her remarks can be debated.

But she said any “negative connotation” perceived by her remarks is “ridiculous.” However, saying she’d be in the “front row at a public hanging” if invited, has led many to equate her remarks with lynchings. A lynching is when a mob, without due process, hangs a person. Mississippi has the singular distinction of having lynched more African-Americans than any other state from 1882 to 1968; 539 African-American men, women and even children.

Hyde said the controversy over what she said was preposterous.

“In a comment on Nov. 2, I referred to accepting an invitation to a speaking engagement. In referencing the one who invited me, I used an exaggerated expression of regard, and any attempt to turn this into a negative connotation is ridiculous.”

Less than a week later, another video surfaced, this one where she ‘joked’ about voter suppression.

“And then they remind me, that there’s a lot of liberal folks in those other schools who that maybe we don’t want to vote. Maybe we want to make it just a little more difficult. And I think that’s a great idea.”

“It’s ok to still have a sense of humor in America isn’t it,” she asked on Twitter in a now-deleted tweet that features her laughing with two young men, one black and one white.

The video of Hyde Smith was reported to have been recorded in Starkville, MS, on Nov. 3.

Meanwhile, political science student JR Coleman pictured in her ‘is it ok to still have a sense of humor’ tweet, said he doesn’t support her.

She is attempting to show herself in a different light by using this photo of me. We were not laughing in regards to her terrible statements, and I don’t appreciate this post trying to make it seem so. — JR Coleman (@JR__Coleman) November 16, 2018

He said he was laughing, but not at her ‘joke.’ She used the image “because I am black,” he tweeted.

Hyde Smith deleted the tweet.