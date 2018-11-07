Dean Heller, Jacky Rosen Election Results

Republican Dean Heller and Democrat Jacky Rosen are battling for a tightly contested Senate seat in Nevada, with polls closing at 10 PM, ET.

As of 9:50 PM ET, here are the results of the Nevada Senate race, with one percent of the precincts reporting, per The New York Times:

Jacky Rosen (D): 50.5% (658,895 votes total)

Dean Heller(R): 46.4% (605,222 votes total)

In the days leading up to the election, RealClearPolitics has pegged the Nevada race as a tossup, with Rosen and Heller polling with in a few points of one another in the three most recent polls for the election.