Walter Reed Active Shooter Report Was a Drill: REPORTS

Authorities found no “active shooter” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center despite frantic reports on social media.

The reports originally came from Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger, who wrote about the possible active shooter on Twitter. However, authorities have now given the “all clear.” The US Navy wrote: “CONFIRMED: No active shooter at Naval Support Activity Bethesda. Was ad hoc drill by tenant command.”

Naval Support Activity – Bethesda reports that no active shooter has been found, writing, “1520, UPDATE: The all clear has been given. No active shooter was found. Personnel may now move freely about the base.” ABC News reporter Mike Levine wrote on Twitter, “WOW. Multiple sources tell @ABC that the active shooter scare at Walter Reed this afternoon was a drill — but someone forgot to indicate it was an exercise so some people mistook it for an actual threat, and then proper processes were followed.” Fox News also reported that the scare was actually a drill.

1520, UPDATE: The all clear has been given. No active shooter was found. Personnel may now move freely about the base. — NSABethesda (@nsabethesda) November 27, 2018

Walter Reed wrote on Twitter, “We are secure from the Code White and will continue with normal operations.” A source told ABC News, “This was in fact an exercise and someone forgot to indicate it was an exercise on the radio, so some people mistook it for an actual threat and initiated proper processes.”

Earlier, authorities were searching buildings. “Base security has cleared the basement of Bldg. 19, they are in the process of clearing the rest of the building. No indication so far of an active shooter,” the organization tweeted. The reports center around Building 19.

Montgomery County Police officer Rick Goodale also told The Associated Press that authorities haven’t been able to confirm an actual active shooter at the scene.

Inside Walter Reed right now after the active shooter announcement. Was looking on Twitter for news and it's filled with people questioning the safety of their loved ones. Building 19 in lockdown. Haven't heard any shots. Multiple agencies responding. Hopefully false alarm. pic.twitter.com/xNDKyEuN56 — Lindsey Migliore, DO (@DrMigliore) November 27, 2018

Ruppersberger wrote on Twitter on the afternoon of November 27, 2018: “I am currently at Walter Reed Medical in Bethesda where we’ve been told there is an active shooter. I am currently safe in a conference room w/ approx 40 others.” Here is that tweet:

I am currently at Walter Reed Medical in Bethesda where we've been told there is an active shooter. I am currently safe in a conference room w/ approx 40 others. — Dutch Ruppersberger (@Call_Me_Dutch) November 27, 2018

A later tweet on his page read, “Rep. Ruppersberger remains sheltered in a back room at Walter Reed. Described mood as calm. Has not been given any additional details but does not believe this to be a drill.”

He is the U.S. Congressman serving Maryland’s 2nd District and is also a member of the House Appropriations Committee.

#BREAKING: We are aware of reports of an active shooter at Naval Support Activity Bethesda. No confirmation. More to follow as available. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) November 27, 2018

Montgomery County Police wrote around 3 p.m. on the East Coast: “MCP has been called to assist with the report of a possible active shooter at the Walter Reed Nat Mil Med Ctr located at 8901 Rockville Pike. More information will be released as it is confirmed. Call received to assist – 2:23 pm.”

MCP has been called to assist with the report of a possible active shooter at the Walter Reed Nat Mil Med Ctr located at 8901 Rockville Pike. More information will be released as it is confirmed. Call received to assist – 2:23 pm. — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) November 27, 2018

Naval Support Activity Bethesda has tweeted other details of what was going on, writing, “ALERT – ALERT – ALERT 1434, UPDATE: Please be aware that all gates are closed until further notice. 1420, UPDATE: First responders are on scene and initial reports indicate there are no signs of an active shooter. We will continue to post updates as we get information.”

1455, UPDATE: Base security has cleared the basement of Bldg. 19, they are in the process of clearing the rest of the building. No indication so far of an active shooter. — NSABethesda (@nsabethesda) November 27, 2018

The next tweet reported, “There is a report of an active shooter in the Bldg. 19 basement. If you are on the installation, go to the nearest available vehicle, structure, or building that provides a measure of protection and lockdown. If you are not on the installation, stay away.”

Frightened People Took to Social Media

Active Shooter at my job. Walter Reed Hospital. pic.twitter.com/ee3fXlqO6K — A'Jada 🧡 (@nattyby__nature) November 27, 2018

Other accounts also flowed into social media that something was going on at Walter Reed. According to KTSP-TV, “Montgomery County Police say they are responding to assist military officials with an incident at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.”

One woman directed a comment on Twitter to a news network, writing, “Active shooter reported at Walter Reed hospital in Bethesda, MD. Husband and two kids locked down. Why aren’t you covering?” Walter Reed’s Twitter page was silent on the report. “We are the Nation’s Medical Center,” its profile reads.

Reporter Adam Longo wrote on Twitter, “Talking with someone who says they’re in Building 19 at Walter Reed,” and he quoted that person as saying, “I was in the room with the doctor and his cell phone went off (they don’t have pagers anymore) and I heard the message say that there is an emergency situation taking place at the hospital…So then my doctor opened the door and people were scrambling through the halls and two other doctors told us that there is an active shooter at the hospital.”

He also quoted the person as saying, “We haven’t heard anything but the speaker going off every 5-10 minutes reminding us to stay locked away and that this is a “code white” and not a drill. Haven’t heard shots yet.”

However, as noted, authorities now say there was not an actual active shooter at Walter Reed.