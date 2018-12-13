Anna Lushchinskaya: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Anna Lushchinskaya, 40, of Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn went berserk on the D train Tuesday morning, physically and verbally assaulting a young Asian woman. The several-minute long incident, captured on video, is a shocking, and seemingly random, racist attack that stunned strap-hangers and around 8 million others who have seen the videos.

Lushchinskaya, or Lushchinsky, the name she used with New York state officials, was arrested and charged after the drama on the D.

And it turns out, this is not the first time she’s been maniacally violent on the subway.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. It’s 7:50 a.m. Aboard a Packed D Train Rolling Through Sunset Park. Inexplicably, Anna Lushchinskaya Decides to Begin a Violent, Racist Tirade & Assault on a Young Asian Woman

On a packed New York City subway during the morning commute Tuesday, Lushchinskaya screams at, strikes, spits at and yells racist slurs at a young Asian woman identified by the New York Daily News as Michelle Tung, 24, before being detained and then arrested.

Twitter user PlatanoMan, real name Ayala, not only captured the incident in a serious of videos but took Lushchinskaya down and then held her until New York City Transit Police arrived.

Here’s what happened:

In the first video, Lushchinskaya screams, ‘Fuck off,” a number of times, strikes Tung with her umbrella and heavy keys and, attempts to kick Tung. For no reason. Then, Lushchinskaya repeatedly kicks Tung who was simply standing on the train. Tung then tries to defend herself and stop Lushchinskaya from kicking her. That’s when others intervene. Lushchinskaya, with a Russain or Eastern European accent, screams that the man who has stepped in her way is preventing her from hitting Tung and then Lushchinskaya lunges at Tung, who now begins to fight back. All the while, the dyed-blond Lushchinskaya, carrying a Louis Vuitton bag, kicks, strikes, and screams. People in the train are begging her to stop the attack. She then uses the metal part of her umbrella and again, strikes Tung, who is still trying to defend herself. People in the subway car are pleading for Lushchinskaya to stop.

2. The Scene is Captured on Video by New Yorker Juan Ayala, AKA Platano Man, Who Goes From Recording the Assault to Making a Citizen’s Arrest

The entire scene is being recorded by Juan Ayala, aka PlatanoMan, who initially provides some comic relief by turning the camera phone on himself making what’s-going-on faces. But soon he finds himself very much part of the action as opposed to just documenting it.

In the second part of his video, Lushchinskaya continues to fight, scream and then, attack the girl with her closed umbrella, stabbing at Tung. People are yelling, “What are you doing? Stop! What are you doing?” Then, shockingly, as she appears to be using her phone to call the police, she spits at Tung and then yells at her, “Fucking chink.” People are stunned, screaming at her. “Get the fuck out of here with your racist shit.” But she does not stop.

She turns her venom on Ayala.

3. Lushchinskaya & Ayala Begin to Have Words When She Calls Him Muhammad Atta, the 9-11 Bomber. He’s a Latino

Lushchinskaya appeared unfazed and when Ayala asks if her plan is to continue to attack people, “So you’re just going to pick fights with everybody on the train now? Is that what you’re going to do,” she spits on him and calls him Muhammad Atta.

“Bitch, I’m Dominican,” he said. As he mocks her, she smacks his headphones out of his hands and then tries to smack his phone out of his hands. He says, “I’m not the one,” and takes her down to the floor.

Minutes later, when the train stops, Ayala has her hands behind her back, detained.

Then she is arrested.

4. Lushchinskaya Was Charged with Menacing, Weapons, Assault & Harassment Charges. This is Not the First Time She’s Been Arrested for a Subway Assault

ARRESTED: 40 year-old Anna Lushchinskaya was arrested by officers from Transit District 34 in Brooklyn and charged with felony assault in this case- Thank you to everyone who intervened and provided information https://t.co/UjCpEW49i4 — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) December 13, 2018

ARRESTED: 40 year-old Anna Lushchinskaya was arrested by officers from Transit District 34 in Brooklyn and charged with felony assault in this case- Thank you to everyone who intervened and provided information

Facing She was charged with menacing in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon, attempted assault, menacing, and harassment, from the Brooklyn DA, it turns out this is not the first time that Lushchinskaya has been violent on the D train and in the same general location, 36th Street in the Sunset Park section of the borough.

According to reports, a criminal complaint shows that Lushchinskaya was charged in June after allegedly pepper-spraying a man on the train.

5. Records Show That Lushchinskaya Was Licensed as a Lawyer in New York & Was Named a Member of the NY Bar Association in 2005

According to online records, Lushchinskaya, who is listed under the name Lushchinsky, was admitted as an attorney in New York State in 2004 and was named as a new member of the New York Bar Association in 2005 for the second district, which covers Brooklyn.

And according to Dun & Bradstreet, she has a law practice in Sheepshead Bay with two employees earning $110,000 a year.