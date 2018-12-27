Jemele Hill Is Engaged To Be Married

As if professional life couldn’t get any better for sports journalist, Jemele Hill, then she lets the masses into her personal life:

She’s engaged!

So, uh, some personal news to share … I’m engaged pic.twitter.com/jqYtWGAofM — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 27, 2018

A veteran journalist and former ESPN columnist and anchor, Hill usually reports the news.

Last year, she’s became part of the news when she called current U.S. President, Donald Trump a “white supremacist” and the most ignorant, offensive president of her lifetime, stating:

“Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”

Hill moved on from ESPN earlier this year and landed a job at the Atlantic.

As for her engagement, Hill posted a series of photos on Instagram about the news.

“I’ve called this my year of transition. I left a job, started a new job, moved to a new city and now … I’m engaged to the love of my life. I’m overjoyed and immensely blessed,” she said in the caption.