WATCH: Trump Fan Mickey Tronson Goes on Racist Rants in Virgin Islands [EXPLICIT VIDEOS]

Thinking the first name of the Trump-supporting woman who went on racist tirades while on vacation a few weeks ago began with a ‘V,’ people on social media dubbed her ‘Virgin Islands Vicky.’ But the woman is named Mickey Tronson. She is from North Dakota. And while on holiday in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Tronson was recorded not once, but at least three times, hurling vile racist epithets, declaring her hatred of black people, and loathing of President Barack Obama, while cheering for Trump.

The original three-part video was recorded by Djama Esprit of Charlotte Amalie. Posted on a St. Thomas group Facebook page, Esprit said the incident occurred Dec. 13 at a dock for a small ferry on the island.

“So this happened last week Thursday afternoon water Island dock, thank goodness they left the territory the following day. I patiently tolerated her to spew her inner anger which made her calm down after she realized no one paid her any attention shortly after she was allowed to board the ferry.”

People on the Facebook page, while condemning Tronson, lauded Esprit: “…you deserve the noble peace prize idk how you kept your cool …”

The U.S. Virgin Islands are majority African-American; less than 20 percent of the population is white. Yet Tronson, who is raving and stumbling near a boat dock, appears unconcerned about not only shouting the n-word repeatedly but declaring her hatred for black people.

“Don’t like ni**ers. President Trump, whoo-hoo! Obama? Fu*k you, motherfuc*ing ni**err,’ Tronson is heard clearly shouting, albeit often slurring. In the background, a man can be heard asking her to be quiet.

“Mickey, be quiet.”

That is Troy Strube, also from North Dakota and according to his Facebook, in a relationship with Tronson.

Esprit’s second and third videos cut to Tronson and Strube on the ferry where her racist vitriol continues, escalates even, and where Strube again tells her to “shut up.”

Tronson addresses Esprit: “Are you recording it you mother-fuc*ing ni**er? You’re recording it? Put it all over Facebook. Fu*k these motherfu*king ni**erss. I hate them. I hate ni**ers. Hate them with a passion.” And she goes on. And on. And others can be heard on the boat addressing her.

“I’m over it. I’m over the island. I’m over the dumb fucks,” she slurs. Strube interrupts: “Shut up!” But she continues on: “I’m over the ni**ers. I’m over the guys that …” At this point, Strube covers her mouth repeating “shut up.” She finally says, “OK.”

Tariq Nasheed, a filmmaker, author, media personality and widely posted the video he said he’d received anonymously.

#GoodMorning folks. Meet “Vicky”… Vicky is a Trump supporting white supremacist. Vicky went on vacation the The US Virgin Islands- which is full of Black people- to express how much she hate “ni**rs with a passion”. Anyone here recognize “Vicky” from their community? pic.twitter.com/vKP6UyYZjq — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) December 21, 2018

Tronson, whose now-deleted Facebook indicates she lives in North Dakota and attended Mandan High School. Images of her with family, sitting on a motorcycle and with Strube were featured on her page.

They found her on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/dBOki1G6O3 — Edwin Lewis (@edlewis11) December 22, 2018

Edwin Lewis, a USVI resident also encountered Tronson, he posted on Twitter. Lewis’ interaction with Tronson occurred before the dock-side rant. Lewis engages with Tronson telling her that police were called and she was eventually told to leave the island. A report said USVI or St. Thomas police have not confirmed contact with Tronson. Indeed, Tronson boasts in this second video that she’d been expecting the police since she’d been told they had been called but had as of that time, had not arrived and Tronson appears unfazed, continuing her resolute racist declarations.

That was after I left. This is part of mine. pic.twitter.com/zl0leF7QWg — Edwin Lewis (@edlewis11) December 22, 2018

Lewis tells Tronson to “say it again.” And she does. The man says “you’re about to go to jail, you know.” She responds: “I hope I do,” as she mocks those who have said the police have been called: “I’ve been waiting for the last two hours.”

But as was reported by Esprit, Tronson and Strube left the Virgin Islands on Dec. 14.