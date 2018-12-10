PewDiePie & E;R: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

PewDiePie, the Swedish YouTube influencer whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, recently endorsed “E;R,” a YouTube account accused of posting white nationalist and anti-Semitic content by Right Wing Watch.

Specifically, PewDiePie encouraged his followers to check out E;R’s YouTube account in a December 9 video. He said, “E;R…does great video essays…he did one on death note which I really, really enjoyed.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. WATCH: PewDiePie Encourages Followers to Check Out E;R’s YouTube Channel

In a video posted on December 9, PewDiePie encouraged his followers to check out several other YouTube accounts, including E;R’s account. The promotion comes 15 minutes into the video, which you can see above.

Right Wing Watch noted that in the 24 hours since PewDiePie plugged E;R’s account, the account has received over 15,000 new subscribers and over 70,000 new video views.

2. E;R’s ‘Death Note’ Video Essay (Which PewDiePie Promoted) Makes a Joke of Heather Heyer’s Death, Among Other Controversial Comments

In the caption for this video posted by E;R, the YouTuber writes, “The truth about why this took so long is because I thought it was so funny to call Black L “Niglet” throughout all my recordings (obviously because it’s an ingenious pun on Lawliet [pronounced Law-let]). I eventually got it through my thick fucking skull that YouTube’s looking for A N Y reason, so I redid all the audio to erase my speech crime, but then I got bored and put the project on pause. Now I’m going to finish it.”

The joke about Heather Heyer’s death comes 37 minutes into the video above. While video of the Charlottesville protests plays on the screen, E;R says, “So, for example, say you write the name of a woman and that she will die of being struck by a car. However, there’s too much shit in the way for a car to hit her. Because the situation is impossible, and thus the cause of death as well, the woman would die of a heart attack.”

3. E;R Has Over 212,000 Subscribers, as of December 10, & Their YouTube Bio Reads, ‘I Sh*t Where You Eat’

In the bio for E;R’s YouTube account, they respond to a question of whether they are “a racist/sexist/misogynist/MRA/Nazi/anti-Gemite/troll.” E;R replies, “E;R is only E;R.”

E;R also seems to give a hint about what the meaning is behind their name, writing, “I’d rather it be left enigmatic; reality is never as satisfying.” The YouTube account was established in August, 2015. YouTube’s “suggested channels” for those who lie E;R’s account includes PewDiePie.

In the video above, E;R calls their viewers “f*cking n-words” one minute into the video.

4. One of E;R’s Videos Ends With a Nod to the White Supremacist ’14 Words’ Slogan

In the above video, the last few seconds broadcast the following phrase: “We Must Secure Our Existence And A Future For Human Children.” The phrase is one word away from the white supremacist 14 word slogan, “We Must Secure Our Existence And A Future For White Children.”

In another instance, E;R seemingly answered a question by Donkey Kangz about what the best way is to “red pill people on the (((Jewish Question)))?”. He wrote in a comment, “Pretend to joke about it until the punchline really lands.”

while i certainly agree with e;r's assessment that live action animes are hot garbage, he's still a crypto-fascist adding hitler speeches and references to exterminating jewish people in his comprehensive video essays. here's why he does it. pic.twitter.com/Qdjili5KPS — Hasan Piker (@hasanthehun) December 10, 2018

The Young Turks’ Hasan Piker screen-shotted the comment and wrote, “while i certainly agree with e;r’s assessment that live action animes are hot garbage, he’s still a crypto-fascist adding hitler speeches and references to exterminating jewish people in his comprehensive video essays. here’s why he does it.”

5. WATCH: Hasan Piker Calls Out PewDiePie for His Promotion of E;R

The Young Turks’ Hasan Piker released a scathing video condemnation of PewDiePie’s actions, in which he pointed out how many views his video promotion received and how quickly it led to a boost on E;R’s overall subscriber count.

Piker said,