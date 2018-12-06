Every Plane Spawn Location in Fortnite (Season 7)

Fortnite’s Season 7 has officially gone live and there is a ton of new content for players to enjoy. While many will be focusing on completing the challenges and unlocking tiers in the Battle Pass, others will be mastering the art of air to air combat. Developer Epic Games has decided to shake things up and introduce the X-4 Stormwing plane.

Boasting twin machines guns and four passenger seats, this plane can quickly take out structures and dispatch foes. Just like the previous vehicles, users will need to locate the plane in the world if they want to fly it. Thankfully, there are several locations that these planes spawn at.

Here are all of the X-4 Stormwing spawn points in Fortnite:

I5 – On the mountain by Loney Lodge

On the mountain by Loney Lodge H8 – Located between Fatal Fields and Paradise Palms on a hill

Located between Fatal Fields and Paradise Palms on a hill F5 – West of Dusty Divot on the mountain

West of Dusty Divot on the mountain F3 – South of Lazy Links by the river

South of Lazy Links by the river D3 – Northeast of Pleasant Park on the mountain

Northeast of Pleasant Park on the mountain A8 – The hangers at Frosty Flights

The hangers at Frosty Flights B5 – Between the mountains north of the unnamed soccer stadium by the Viking Village

Between the mountains north of the unnamed soccer stadium by the Viking Village E8 – On the mountain north of Happy Hamlet

With the exception of Frosty Flights, all of the planes are located by red hangers. These act as markers for where the airfields are so you can easily obtain an X-4 Stormwing. Keep in mind that the spawns for these planes may vary, especially going forward as Epic Games tweaks their use in-game.

For those looking to pick up the X-4 Stormwing, we recommend you get used to the controls and movement of the plane. It’s really easy to dive bomb an enemy and quickly eliminate them before they can react. However, the machine guns do overheat so be cautious when you get into dogfights. Additionally, if your plane is shot down you can deploy your glider and safely land on the ground.

Remember, you will attract a lot of attention since the plane is very loud, so make sure to have an escape plan if you start taking fire. The last thing you want is to get shot down in the middle of nowhere with the Storm closing in on you.

