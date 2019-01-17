Cardi B: Trump Is A ‘Clout Chaser’

US President, Donald Trump and the government shut down has been a topic of discussion in recent weeks.

And you’ll never guess who has been the latest to weigh in on how the President is handling it: Cardi B!

Taking to Instagram Live, Cardi B weighed in on President Trump and the border wall in Mexico.

“You promised these f—ing racist rednecks that you was gonna build the wall,” she said.

“But you know that was impossible. “But they voted for you and you promised them this shit so now you have to do it.”

Cardi B opened up about being "scared" about the current political climate. pic.twitter.com/lM16sP4IVu — E! News (@enews) January 16, 2019

Born to a Trinidadian mother and Dominican father, Cardi B’s was born in the Bronx, NY and has also lived in the neighboring Manhattan neighborhoods of Washington Heights and Harlem.

Having lived in those heavily Hispanic populated neighborhoods in NYC, while also being of Hispanic ethnicity, gives her perspective. “Even if motherf—ers build the wall, that’s still not going to f—ing prevent people coming into this country,” she said.

“Trump is like a clout chaser.” “He’s like one of these new rap artists — they follow, they do the most for clout. And Trump wants that.”

Born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, Cardi B first attracted attention for discussing her career as a stripper on social media; coupled with her “no filter attitude” and became an Internet celebrity through Instagram.

From 2015 to 2017, she appeared as a regular cast member on the VH1 reality television series Love & Hip Hop: New York. In February 2017, she signed her first major label record deal with Atlantic Records.

Her debut single for Atlantic, titled “Bodak Yellow”, reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the second-ever female rapper to do so with a solo output, following Lauryn Hill in 1998. The single was included on her debut studio album Invasion of Privacy (2018).

President Trump’s border wall proposal, a key campaign promise, is at the center of the 26-day partial government shutdown.

“He loves to interrupt the peace,” said Cardi B.

“Trump wants to be cool with basketball teams, football teams and black people. He want to be cool with them. He wants validation from what’s popping right now.”

Added Cardi B:

“He’s like one of these new rap artists — they follow, they do the most for clout. And Trump wants that.”

“Some people can have money, all the power in the world, but they really want that fame,” the 26-year-old music star said to the camera. “His legacy, he wants to go down as that bad person.”