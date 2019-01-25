Kristin Davis Lives in Roger Stone’s New York City Apartment

Kristin Davis’ home on 71st Street in Manhattan was raided by the FBI at the same time Roger Stone was arrested in Fort Lauderdale. High school student Jonathan Schneiderman posted photos of the raid on the morning of January 25. Stone is charged with five counts of false statements, one count of witness tampering and one count of an official proceeding. The photos posted by Schneiderman showed FBI agents removing boxes and garbage bags from the home.

Stone Was Behind Davis’ Run for New York Governor in 2010

Kristin Davis is a former madam, who was based in New York City. Davis would go on to run for the governor of New York and comptroller on the Libertarian ticket, with Roger Stone as her campaign manager. Stone told the New York Daily News in 2010, “This is not a hoax, a prank or a publicity stunt. I want to get her a half-million votes.”

Davis’ communications director was Stone’s longtime associate Andrew Miller.

An ABC News feature on Davis’ political career said that she had received the necessary 15,000 signatures to get on the ballot and that she had established the Anti-Prohibition Party in New York.

Davis Was Told in July 2018 That She Was Going to Be Supoened in Relation to the Mueller Investigation

It was widely reported that Davis had been contacted in relation to Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. At the time, Davis was quoted as saying, “It’s very out-of-the-blue for me, very upsetting. For them to come to me for information on Russian collusion – I don’t have anything on that.” Davis testified in August 2018.

Stone & His Wife Are Godparents to Davis’ Child

Davis gave birth to her first child in 2016, not long after she was released from prison after serving a sentence for selling prescription drugs to police informants. Davis was convicted in November 2014.

Roger Stone and his wife, Nydia, are the god parents to Davis’ child. A Washington Post article from August 2018 says that Davis was living in Stone’s apartment on 71st street. The piece goes on to say that Nydia rarely goes to New York City to visit her godchild, rather Davis “flies to Florida every three or four months” so they can spend time together. Davis is quoted in the article as calling Nyida “a saint.” In May 2016, Davis told the Daily News that she was no longer in a relationship with the child’s father and that her baby would have two Godfathers.

