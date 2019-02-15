Baylee Turner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Baylee Turner is a Missouri teacher charged with having sexual contact with a student, The Joplin Globe reports.

Turner, 23, of rural Carthage, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.

Prosecutors say Turner, a teacher at Sarcoxie High School, had sex with a student between January 14 and January 21.

The charging documents do not say what age or gender the student was but say the student confirmed sexual intercourse took place during that week.

Prosecutors say that Turner confessed to having sex with the student at a residence.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Baylee Turner is Accused of Having Sexual Contact With a Student

Police say they learned that Turner, 23, had sexual intercourse with a student in January.

A probable cause affidavit says that the student acknowledged that they had sexual intercourse with Turner between January 14 and January 21.

It’s unclear where the sex took place but the charging documents say it occurred at a residence and not at school.

2. Police Say Turner Confessed to Having Sex With The Student

According to the probable cause affidavit, Turner admitted to investigators that she had sexual intercourse with the student.

She was arrested on Wednesday night by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.

She was still in custody on Thursday after her bond was set at $10,000.

She was also ordered not to have any contact with anyone under the age of 16 if she is released on bond.

3. Turner Resigned From The School

Sarcoxie School District Superintendent Kevin Goddard told The Joplin Globe that Turner was no longer employed by the district.

“She resigned her position Sunday evening, and the (school) board accepted her resignation Monday evening,” Goddard said.

Goddard said that the school district is offering counseling to students affected by the allegations involving Turner but added that there has been no indication the teacher had any sexual contact with any other students.

4. Turner Faces Up to 4 Years in Prison

Turner was charged with sexual contact with a student by a school district employee, volunteer or elected or appointed school official.

The charge is a Class E felony in Missouri and is punishable by up to four years in prison if convicted.

Turner has not yet pleaded in the case.

5. School Board Will Ask for Turner’s Teaching License to Be Revoked

A 23-year-old former teacher in the Sarcoxie School District has been arrested following an investigation by Jasper County sheriff's deputies into a report of alleged sexual contact with a student.https://t.co/apGyh8nsMt — The Joplin Globe (@JoplinGlobe) February 14, 2019

Goddard told The Joplin Globe that the school board has voted to petition the state to revoke Turner’s teaching license.

He did not say how the school learned of the allegations against Turner.

The Globe reports that Turner previously taught English at a middle school in the district for two years before she took a job at the high school this school year.

READ NEXT: High School Nurse Charged With Performing Oral Sex on 4 Students