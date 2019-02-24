Bill de Blasio’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bill de Blasio is the mayor of New York City. De Blasio, a Democrat, has been dropping hints that he’s considering a run for the presidency in 2020, although he has not officially thrown his hat in the ring. Back in January, De Blasio told CNN that he wouldn’t “rule out” a White House run. In February, the New York mayor visited the key primary state of Iowa, where he reportedly told voters that the Democratic Party needs to return to its progressive roots and defend the rights of working people.

De Blasio’s wife and children played a key role in his mayoral campaign, and have been active in his administration. Here’s what you need to know about Bill de Blasio’s family:

1. His Wife, Chirlane McCray, Has Been Called His Closest Political Adviser & De Blasio Says It’s Unfair that He Can’t Put Her on the Payroll

Chirlane McCray is a published poet and political speechwriter; she worked as a speechwriter for former New York mayor David Dinkins, before entering the private sector. McCray now heads up the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, an organization which, according to the office of the mayor, “brings together government, philanthropy and the private sector to work on some of the most pressing issues of our time, including mental health, youth employment and immigration.” McCray also created ThriveNYC, a mental health plan for New Yorkers.

At a press conference in 2018, DeBlasio complained that rules against nepotism make it impossible for the city to pay McCray for all the work that she does — which means that she has been working for free, as a volunteer. “I don’t understand it because if someone’s working full-time and is a professional with a lot of background and applying themselves, I don’t understand why they can’t get paid,” the mayor said when asked about the role of McCray. “She works full-time. It makes no sense to me, but that’s the reality,” he added. “She can’t get paid, so she’s doing it as a volunteer, but she’s doing it 110 percent.”

2. His Daughter, Chiara, Is an Advocate for Mental Health Issues

De Blasio’s daughter Chiara recently graduated from Santa Clara University. Chiara has spoken openly about her struggles with substance abuse and with depression. She published an essay describing those struggles, writing, “I had an amazing, unconditionally loving, and unbroken family,” she wrote. “I went to good schools. I lived in a beautiful neighborhood. So why, then, did I always feel empty? I was surrounded by love, but I always felt less-than, out-of-place, restless, irritable, and discontent. Perhaps you’re reading this and thinking that I was simply ungrateful. Yes, I was. But a lack of gratitude wasn’t my only problem. I was the problem. I was not born a happy person.”

Chiara has spoken to school groups around the city, urging young people to seek out help for mental health issues. In 2014, she accepted an award from the health and human services secretary, Kathleen Sebelius, for her outreach work.

3. His Son, Dante, Appeared in a Key Ad for De Blasio’s First Election Campaign

Dante De Blasio is a student at Yale University and a product of one of New York’s elite public high schools. Dante recently wrote an op-ed describing the racism which he, and other students of color, encountered in the elite schools.

Back in 2013, when his father was first running for mayor of New York, Dante starred in a campaign ad which has been credited with propelling his father to the win. In the ad, Dante — who was an afro-sporting 15 year old at the time — talked about his father’s stance on housing, education, and on New York’s controversial stop-and-frisk policy.

4. Both Chiara & Dante Have Been Interns for City Hall

In 2014, both Chiara and Dante worked as unpaid summer interns for City Hall. Their mother gushed about the news in a Tumblr post, writing:

“Chiara will be working with the Office to Combat Domestic Violence. She is passionate about working directly with people and this is a great chance for her to get involved with an important issue at the grassroots level. Her duties will focus on the Healthy Relationship Training Academy and working with the Outreach Team to reach women in need. Chiara is excited to begin helping others, especially young women, reclaim their lives. And I’m excited that she’ll be working with Commissioner Rose Pierre-Louis, who has been a vocal advocate for survivors of domestic violence for more than 25 years.

Dante will be interning for Dominic Williams in the First Deputy Mayor’s Office, where he will help out with various research projects, compile information, and organize files – typical intern stuff. Dom and Dante share a love for philosophy, politics and debate, and I know Dante will make a great addition to the team.”

5. Chiara & Dante Have Both Been Described as Bernie Sanders Supporters

In 2016, Bill de Blasio was a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton. But his children were reportedly backing Bernie Sanders. Chirlane McCray told Jezebel that there was a strong generational divide within her family, when it came to choosing which candidate to back. She said that discussions were “ongoing” but admitted that both Chiara and Dante were leaning toward Bernie Sanders in the election.