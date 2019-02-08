Matthew Whitaker’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Matthew Whitaker was tapped to be the acting US Attorney General after Jeff Sessions resigned in November 2018. Whitaker was a football star in college and a one-time candidate for the US Senate. He is married to his high school sweetheart, Marci Whitaker, and the couple has three children. Here’s what you need to know about Matthew Whitaker’s family.

1. His Mother Was an Elementary School Teacher & His Father Was a Salesman

Matthew Whitaker grew up in Ankeny, Iowa, a northern suburb of Des Moines. His parents still live in Ankeny. Whitaker’s mother was an elementary school teacher, and his father was a salesmann. Whitaker was a star athlete who eventually played college football. But has said that his parents always encouraged him to take an interest in what he called “the bigger world” around their town, discussing current events and politics as a family.

2. He First Developed an Interest in Current Affairs Watching ’60 Minutes’ With His Family

Whitaker grew up in Ankeny, a suburb of Des Moines. But he has said that his parents always encouraged him to take an interest in the wider world. He has strong memories of watching ’60 Minutes’ on Sunday evenings with his parents. He said that his parents “made sure that we understood there was a bigger world around us.” Whitaker was a high school athlete who went on to win a football scholarship to Iowa State. He graduated in three years with a communications major, before going on to earn an MBA and a law degree.

3. Whitaker Coaches His Kids’ Athletic Teams

Whitaker has said that the things he’s proudest of in his life are “football and family.” He and his wife, Marci, have three children — Calvin, Alison, and Lincoln — and Matthew is active as a coach on his kids’ teams. Back in 2014, asked what he was proudest of, Matthew Whitaker replied, “I’m proud to have played on Iowa Hawkeye teams that helped define the program and helped set the foundation for what Iowa football is today,” he said. “And I’m very proud of my three kids. As far as what the future holds for me, that’s an ongoing process. I’ve been working on assessing my strengths and seeing what God’s plan for my life is. I think I have a lot to offer and I think my best days are still ahead of me.”

4. Whitaker & His Wife Are Regular Church-Goers

Matthew and Marci Whitaker met when they were both students at Ankeny High School in Ankeny, Iowa. The couple has been married for over 20 years and has three children — Calvin, Alison, and Lincoln. They are Lutheran Christians who say they regularly attend church as a family.

5. Whitaker’s Wife, Marci, Is a Civil Engineer

Marci Whitaker earned an engineering degree from the University of Iowa. She also holds a professional engineer license in Iowa. Marci has worked for consulting engineering firms in Minnesota and in Iowa; she has experience working in wastewater treatment design, biosolids treatment, odor control and disinfection. While the family lived in Des Moines, Marci worked for Mc2.