WATCH: White Woman Verbally Assaults Mexican Restaurant Manager for Speaking Spanish [Explicit Video]

Two Facebook videos posted the day of the attack show a white woman, identified by commenters on Facebook and by Latino Rebels radio as Jill Cronenberger, raging while in a Mexican restaurant in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She is furious that the manager is speaking Spanish.

People praise Sergio Budar of Tampico Mexican Restaurant, who after being screamed at, cursed at, threatened and accused of being a rapist, calmly tells the woman in his restaurant that he will pay for her meal and would she please leave.

And while he’d previously tried to reason with her, he ends up saying that he is sorry for her.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Cronenberger Tells the Manager of a Mexican Restaurant That he Must Speak English or ‘Get the Fuck Out of My Country’

“I lived in California for 20 years. English is our first language, so you need to speak English.”

At that point, Budar says he is sorry.

“Well, I’m sorry about you too,” Cronenberger shouts. “Get the fuck out of my country.”

Others in the restaurant are stunned and their reactions can be clearly heard: “what? What?” “Wow.” “Oh my God.”

Budar tries to reason with Cronenberger who argues and speaks over him and at one point, the man she was seated with is trying to quiet her and she yells, “Will you shut the fuck up!”

In the videos, posted by Irma Dleon, she said that her daughter recorded the incident. She was at work at the restaurant. And the scene greatly upset her. Dleon was, like Budar, calm and compassionate but wondered how things will get better.

“My poor baby was frightened but cannot believe this continues to happen. We should be united as a country but there is much hate. We are all human trying to help each other out. I will pray for this woman to be a better person, but you can only educate the ignorant. First they must listen.”

Budar Says He’s an American Citizen, in English. Another Restaurant Employee Tells Her She’s Being Racist, Which She Denies

Budar explains to Cronenberger that he’s a U.S. citizen, but she did not care. She said that he must speak English or get out.

“What do you think I’m doing?” he said. At this point, another person can be heard telling Cronenberger that if she’s going to continue “being a racist” she will need to leave the restaurant. To which she replies: “I am not racist.”

Patrons in the restaurant were not having it.

“This man takes care of me. You’re going to have to get out of her if you’re gonna talk to him like that,” a customer says.

She replies that she lived in California for 20 years.

“I don’t care where you live. You don’t talk to these people like that. Not here you don’t. These are good people.”

The man with her, with silver hair, a beard, and glasses, who repeatedly tried to get her to shut up, told Budar that he was sorry and that Jill “was just a friend.”

When Asked to Leave, Cronenberger Pushes Budar & Says ‘I Got Raped by Illegal Aliens & You Want Me to be Nice to You?’

Budar says he’ll pay for everything they ordered and to please exit the restaurant. Cronenberger repeats several times that she was “raped by illegal aliens,” and then processed to accuse Budar of being a rapist.

“You’re a rapist. You’re rapists!”

In the comments on the Facebook post, there’s no shortage of people who said that the ‘rapist’ comments made by Cronenberger are in line with what the now President of the United States said during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“Honestly I find it funny how people come up with false conditions for people like this. I highly doubt she has any mental illness of sorts. Let’s just call it for what it is, she’s a racist bitch. Plain and simple……

And the hypocrisy, talking shit to this Hispanic man. But she’s wanting to eat at an authentic Mexican restaurant. Telling him that this is her country, well damn I didn’t realize she was the owner of the United States. Guess we all owe her rent for living here. Telling him to learn English, this country was built off the backs of people who spoke many different languages. So I say let those ethnicities have all the right to speak their native tongue.

But to top her bullshit off, pulls out the aliens rape me card. Sound familiar to anyone? Once she was told to leave that was her response, wow. False rape, SMDH…… Bullshit like this seriously needs to stop.”