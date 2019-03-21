Amber Roberston: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amiah Robertson is 23 inches tall and weighs around 13 pounds. The 8-month-old infant girl has been missing for nearly a week. Many believe the baby’s mother, teenager Amber Robertson, knows more than she’s telling. Amiah’s family want the baby home and they want answers. The FBI and Indianapolis Metro police are still searching even as they investigate because “…something isn’t right here.”

Roberston cried in one TV news video, appeared confused and was mistaken about her baby’s hair length and eye color in another. Her accounts of when she last saw her baby too were confused. And the baby’s paternity is also in question. The father of her son, whom she gave birth to at age 17 in the winter of 2017, is Logan Hull. He says he’s Amiah Robertson’s father. Amber also dated another boy, also a teenager, named Travis Ricketts beginning in May of 2018. Amiah was born two months later.

But of late, she was apparently involved with Robert ‘Robbie’ Lyons, 26. When in one news interview where she provides an account of what happened to her baby, it’s reported she refers twice to an ex-boyfriend. Just exactly to whom she was referring, in either instance, wasn’t clear but it appears she’s claiming she gave Amiah to Lyons to take to the babysitter’s house. The baby never made it there. .

What is known is that 8-month-old Amiah has been missing for days in Indianapolis, Indiana. Amid her varying stories, Amber also claimed she found items belonging to her baby, and that of apparent current boyfriend Lyons, near the White River. She said she called in a tip to police which led to a search of the area.

Police dispute this report and say the only official information on the case will come from them referring in part to alleged evidence.

And Lyons was arrested either a day before or a day after the baby went missing; initially Robertson said she had not seen Amiah since March 14. Police then said the baby likely went missing on Saturday March 16. But on Sunday March 17, Lyons was arrested. It’s not clear if the incident that brought the charges is directly connected to the baby’s disappearance. And court and jail records show no hearings, no bail or other information, just that he was booked March 17 and was released March 20.

It’s a convoluted and heartbreaking case. But at the center, no matter how one looks at it, is the baby’s mother, Amber Robertson.

1. An Alert Was Issued for the Missing Baby Tuesday March 19. But Police Were Told She Had Actually Been Missing Since Thursday March 14. Witnesses & Police Disputed That Account. The Baby Has Not Been Seen in Almost a Week

Amber Robertson has gone on camera with at least two versions of what she believes happened to her baby.

Detectives from The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department asked for help locating 8-month-old Amiah Robertson. Police said “details of her disappearance are still under investigation and detectives are still looking for any tips as to Amiah’s whereabouts.” That was first posted by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at around 2 a.m. Tuesday March 19. Police said that “according to her mother, she last saw Amiah at 229 S. Holmes Ave. Indianapolis, on Thursday, March 14, five days prior to when she was reported missing.

Baby Amiah was reported by police to be 23 inches long, 13 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. But Robertson said her hair was long in one interview and short in another. She said the baby’s eyes are hazel, a green color, and then said they are blue.

There were inconsistencies in many of the important details, it was reported.

Police said the baby was “believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.” But it was reported that there was conflicting information provided by the baby’s family members. It’s not clear which family members told police what, but on Tuesday, police provided local media a statement that read in part, “…during the course of the investigation, detectives determined the child to be in possible danger,” police officials said in a statement emailed to News 8.

A #SilverAlert has been issued for 8-month-old Amiah Robertson of Indianapolis. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. Amiah was last seen Sat. afternoon in Indianapolis. Call 911 or Indianapolis Metro PD at 317-327-6540 with any information. pic.twitter.com/5g7U0vpw5n — FBI Indianapolis (@FBIIndianapolis) March 19, 2019

Then the FBI joined the case.

But by the next day, the Silver Alert was cancelled. Police said it was because they were not getting tips.

But police have not given up and had a drone and K9 involved the search.

2. Cops Search Area Near White River Where ‘Items’ Were Found. Robertson Claimed She Found Her Baby’s & Boyfriend’s Stuff Near River. Divers Were Also Seen But Cops Have Declined to Say What Was Found

Silver Alert Canceled As IMPD Continues Search For Amiah Robertson https://t.co/Ff8EdvqUyc pic.twitter.com/9XV0S33ExA — 93 WIBC Indianapolis (@93wibc) March 21, 2019

Amber Robertson told media that she found items belonging to her baby and her boyfriend on a bank near the White River. She said she phoned in a tip to police.

“Although not verbally confirmed, it would appear boats & divers with IFD are here on scene where police got a tip about items at Sadie & McCarty. No one has confirmed this is related to missing baby, but police say they are doing due diligence,” it was reported.

IMPD cautioned that anything official will come from them.

“inaccurate reports & alleged “evidence” recovered, have been seen circulating on social media. Official accounts and facts as investigation proceeds will come from Official IMPD resources and releases. Don’t spread rumors, spread the plea for help in finding baby Amiah & the truth.”

Investigators viewed home security tape from homes near the child’s babysitter which is where Robertson claimed her baby was last seen. A warrant was obtained and the house searched. No body was found, it was reported.

3. Robertson’s Father Chuck Pointed the Finger of Blame at Lyons. The Majority of People Commenting on the Case on Social Media, Including the Baby’s Grandfather’s Posts, Say Mom Amber Knows More Than She’s Said

Robertson’s father told local media that his daughter and Lyons, who the grandfather said was not the child’s biological father, had been involved in a domestic dispute tied to the child’s paternity. Charles Robertson told a reporter he believed Lyon was involved in the baby’s disappearance calling it a “gut feeling.”

Chuck Robertson posted the above on March 18, where he alleged that Lyons kidnapped the baby.

Lyons was arrested two days before the baby was reported missing related to him leaving the scene of an accident. But the charge may be related to the argument Charles Robertson referred to, one focused on the baby’s paternity. Charles Robertson alleged to local media that, “[Lyons] physically abused my daughter and it escalated to where he ran a car into her. He sideswiped her with the front of the car and took off.”

According to online jail and court records, Lyons was arrested and charged with criminal recklessness and leaving the scene of an accident on St Patrick’s Day. He was released from jail Wednesday March 20 sans online explanation, meaning no court hearings are listed.

Robertson was reported to have hired a lawyer.

4. Robertson Has a Number of Facebook Pages & Former, & Maybe Current, Boyfriends. The Father of Her Nearly 2-Year-Old Son Said he Was Out of Town During the Time the Baby Disappeared, But Reports on His Whereabouts Conflict

Robertson, who was 17 when she first gave birth, said she was dating a boy named Travis Ricketts in the summer of 2018, which coincides with the time Amiah was born. Ricketts shared similar posts about being in a relationship with Robertson but has since changed his Facebook profile status to single.

Then there’s Logan Hull.

Hull is apparently the father of her son, born in May of 2017. (In a video with local news, Amber Robertson refereed to the boy as being younger than her 8-month-old daughter.) Hull also told local media the baby is his and that he doesn’t know what happened because he was out-of-town.

“It’s really hard to even talk about it honestly. It would be a blessing to have her back home. It’s almost like you lost half your life without her being here. It’s hard to wake up every day not seeing her here. I have no idea what happened to her. I wish I knew where she was, I’d go get her,” Hull told WTHR.

5. Questions Swirl About Robertson’s Involvement in Her Baby’s Disappearance & Many Are Dubious of Her Stories

Many are questioning Amber Robertson’s credibility and a neighbor questioned her “maternal instincts.”

Neighbor Tammy Beatty said if her infant was missing, she’d “be checking trash cans everywhere [and] posting pictures …I’d be on every news channel. I wouldn’t be sitting quietly, I know that.”

Beatty gave cops surveillance tape that showed a truck with three people in it which later was determined to not be connected to the case. She also said she saw Robertson and the baby on Friday night, the day after Robertson first said the baby went missing. Beatty said the baby “…had a short T-shirt on, probably some thin pajama pants, no jacket and it was cold. The mom was just holding her up [away from her body, instead of cradling her] and was speed walking with her.”

On a video of Robertson saying she was “nervous” and “scared,” thousands commented and nearly half of those 3,000-plus commenters ‘liked’ this post:

“No, something isn’t right here…”