Beto O’Rourke’s Houston Rally: Time, Location & Map

Beto O’Rourke’s second rally of his big kickoff day will be in Houston, Texas. Read on for all the details about the rally that is starting this evening.

RALLY TIME: The Houston, Texas rally will take place at 5 p.m. Central (6 p.m. Eastern). The Facebook page is here and you can RSVP for free tickets here. So far 2,300 have RSVP’d on Facebook and about 8,300 have expressed interest.

RALLY LOCATION: The rally will be held at Texas Southern University on 3100 Cleburne Street in Houston, 77004. Participants are asked to enter at 4401 Ennis Street, then walk down TSU Tiger Walk to the rally. Here’s a map of where you’re supposed to enter for the rally:

An interesting note is that O’Rourke’s rally today is in the same location as Kamala Harris’s rally last week — the Recreation and Wellness Center at 3100 Celburne St. About 2,500 people attended Harris’ rally. Here’s a map of the rally’s location.

RALLY GUESTS: Students from TSU in Houston will be speaking at the rally today.

O’Rourke also has two additional rallies happening today. One is in Austin at 9 p.m. Central and one is in El Paso at 10 a.m. MT (12 p.m. Central.)

After finishing his stint in Texas, O’Rourke will then be heading back to Iowa this coming week, Des Moines Register reported. He’ll spend four days in Iowa next week starting Wednesday. On Wednesday evening he’ll be in Ames and he’ll spend all day April 6 in Des Moines. He will also be making stops in Carroll, Denison, Sioux City, Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Grinnell, and Iowa City.

If you can’t attend O’Rourke’s rally in person, there are at least 1,000 live stream parties happening all across the nation. Many of these are scheduled to take place during the El Paso rally. Just go here to find a live stream party near you.

You can stay updated on Beto O’Rourke news written by this article’s author by joining the email list here and choosing the Beto category.