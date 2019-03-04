BREAKING: Ted Lindsay, NHL Legend, Dies at 93

The Detroit Red Wings legend and Hockey Hall of Famer, Ted Lindsay, has died at the age of 93.

Reports are stating that Lindsay died under hospice care overnight.

Lindsay’s nickname was known as “Terrible Ted,” and Lindsay played for the Red Wings in the 1940s and 50s.

Lindsay helped the team snag four Stanley Cups.

By 1966, the legend was inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame. He was also one of the pioneers who helped form the National Hockey League Players’ Association.

Beyond sports, Lindsay took to charity, founding the Ted Lindsay Foundation, roughly two decades ago, in 2001. The goal of the foundation is to raise funds for research and programs for autism spectrum disorders, according to the site.

A letter from Lindsay on the Foundation’s site states in part:

In 1988, one in every 2,500 children had autism. In 2012, the Center for Disease Control estimated that one in 68 American children had autism and that in England this number is higher. I regard this alarming rise in the number of children with autism as an epidemic. Because I have always believed in a good fight, in 2001, I established the non-profit Ted Lindsay Foundation with my friend John Czarnecki, whose son, Dominic, is a child with autism. We continue to raise money to fund groundbreaking research on the cause and treatment of autism.

Thank you,

Ted Lindsay

The NHL posted a remarkable clip of “Terrible Ted,” some two years ago:

“I played the game the way I wanted to play it,” Lindsay says in the video posted above. “I played it to win. There [were] no friends on the ice…all enemies.”

Hockey historian, Stan Fischler, chimes in: “There was never, ever, ever, a meaner guy [on the field] than” Lindsay.

Lindsay’s teammate with Detroit and Chicago adds, “Winning was everything with Teddy…do anything you had to, [in order to win the game]. ‘I might end up with a shiner, I might end up with a bloody nose, black eye, whatever it is, I’ll take you out any time you wanna go.”

“At 5 feet 8 inches, Terrible Ted Lindsay was not afraid of anyone,” the NHL video states.

Another of Lindsay’s Detroit teammates, Gordie Howe, said Lindsay was his protector on the hockey field, to a degree.

Bobby Hull, Lindsay’s teammate with Chicago states, “He was just a little guy [on the field], but he was tough and he could motor. No one could skate better than Ted Lindsay.”

Lindsay says in the video that he didn’t play as well with Chicago, because his heart and mind were with the Detroit Red Wings.

Even though he retired in 1960, his love for the Red Wings drew him out of retirement for the 1964-65 season, when he helped the team finish atop the league standings for the first time in eight years, the video states.

On Monday, hockey fans, Detroit, and Chicago fans worldwide bid farewell to one of NHL’s stars.