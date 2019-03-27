Denise McAllister: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A one-liner response from Meghan McCain after Denise McAllister criticized The View co-hosts on Twitter, has created a meme trend and appreciative laugh from the Internet. McCain intended the response “You were at my wedding Denise” with hurt and emotion that McAllister was taking aim at her, but joined the humored crowd following the Internet’s response.

Others have come to McAllister’s defense. The conservative pundit issued a series of qualifying tweets after her initial criticism.

Following the Praise, McCain Called “You Were at my Wedding Denise” her Gift to the Inernet

Can someone explain to me the purpose of The View? It seems to me to be a roundtable of delusional mental midgets ricocheting ignorance and lack of emotional regulation. https://t.co/VMT4LtI1Ir via @ILMForg — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) March 26, 2019

According to her PJ Media bio, Denise McAllister is a cultural and political commentator based in Charlotte, NC. Her writing can be found at several outlets, including The Federalist, Real Clear Politics, and Hot Air. She has also been a guest on Fox News, Sean Hannity Radio, CNN, Newsmax TV, NPR, BBC Radio, and many other radio programs across the nation.

That McAllister is a contributor to The Federalist, the conservative website founded and published by Meghan McCain’s husband, Ben Domenech is perhaps why Twitter was quick to follow McCain’s response as kind of coy “Huh?” when McAllister tweeted:

“Can someone explain to me the purpose of The View? It seems to me to be a roundtable of delusional mental midgets ricocheting ignorance and lack of emotional regulation.”

The tweet included a link to an article on ILoveMyFreedom.org. The photo attached to it singled out McCain.

Twitter has Limitations

I know this is naive of me but when I comment on an article I’ve attached to a tweet, I expect that people will read my tweet in the context of what is written in the actual article. I now see that is not the case. I know. This is Twitter. I need to remember that. — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) March 26, 2019

McAllister was referencing a conversation between The View cohosts following Barr’s conclusions of the Mueller Report over the weekend in which McCain said:

“I actually have been like having a sort of existential crisis with this because I’m not a Trump supporter. I’m a hardcore conservative. I’m not a Trump populist. And this is where divisions lie as we’ve been talking about on this show. Trumpers love this, and by the way, this could get him re-elected, the media getting so out over their skis with this and saying it’s collusion, he was a Russian spy.”

McAllister later qualified the tweet with a second one clarifying she wasn’t taking aim at McCain but at The View itself saying, “I don’t even know how you do it daily and my hat is off to you for standing strong in the midst of crazy.”

Still later McAllister tweeted about twitter users contextualizing the image from the article linked in her tweet by associating it too closely with the remaining content of her tweet, seeming to imply the linked article with McCain’s photo embedded in the tweet was about McCain and her co-hosts; and the tweet was about all co-hosts of The View; but the tweet was intended to be deconstructed. A tweet is limited to 280 characters.

McCallister Claims Most People Don’t Read

I think we’ve established that most people don’t read. But, hey, I was at her wedding. 🥂 Something I would have preferred that the public didn’t know. But private ain’t really so private anymore. https://t.co/LebTujK2eS — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) March 27, 2019

Twitter hijacked McCain’s tweet as the new go-to response for emotionally or logically detached comments. McCallister, for her part, issued a series of follow up tweets discrediting the personal ties between McCain and herself.

McCain Occupies “the Conservative Seat” on The View

I have no desire to take the tweet back. The View is crap. My tweet was directed at her coworkers in the context of the article in which she was the only one speaking remotely rational about the Mueller report. Meghan and I are barely aquainted and we’re not friends. Fini https://t.co/uNCF3vkRpG — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) March 27, 2019

The article at ILoveMyFreedom.org, which McCallister linked to his treat, written by M McIntosh and states, “It appears as though Meghan McCain is starting to doubt the authenticity of her role as a conservative talk show host on ABC’s The View. She and the co-hosts of the popular daytime talk show took turns sounding off on Monday about the major victory for the Trump administration over the weekend.

At various points, the article contrasts McCain to her co-hosts.

McCain occupies “the conservative seat” on The View, a position held by decidedly conservative cohosts over the years in contrast to the other moderate and far left positions of other cohosts.

McCallister’s Twitter Speech has Lead to Real Life Threats

At the root of #abortion hysteria is women’s unhinged desire for irresponsible sex. Sex is their god. Abortion is their sacrament. It’s abhorrent as women have flung themselves from the heights of being the world’s civilizing force to the muck and mire of dehumanizing depravity. — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) September 6, 2018

In September 2018, McCallister tweeted denouncing abortion.

“Little did she know, days later she would be in hiding, scared for her life. When she went public about receiving death and rape threats, pro-abortion Twitter users championed the threats against her,” according to PJ Media.

McAllister said the threats, which were sent to her privately were serious and credible.

“They are threats outside of Twitter, stating they know where I live,” McAllister told JP Media. “Threats of rape and strangling. I spoke to the police. I am on home watch.”

The Twitter spat between McAllister and McCain begs the question of further IRL (in real life) consequences for McAllister in that she took aim at the show co-hosted by her publisher’s wife.

This will never not be funny! I have been saying this for the last 24 hours!!! #youwereatmyweddingdenise — Michael Buckley (@HeyBuckHey) March 26, 2019

READ NEXT: ‘Cheese Challenge’: why are People Throwing Cheese at Babies?