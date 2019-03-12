Felicity Huffman’s Children: Meet Her Daughters

Felicity Huffman, who has been indicted in a college cheating scandal, has two children – both daughters. Their names are Sophia Grace Macy and Georgia Grace Macy.

Huffman’s husband, the well-known actor William Macy, is the father of the children. Huffman’s husband and daughters were not charged in the case. Huffman was accused of “conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud” in the indictment, which also charges actress Lori Loughlin and multiple other people. You can read the U.S. Department of Justice press release here.

“My daughters are extraordinary women,” William H. Macy told Parade Magazine in January 2019. “They’re really a joy. They’re both thriving. They’ve got a life ahead of them, but you can exhale a little bit. They’re 16 and 18 years old, and they’re good people. My daughter Sofia, the oldest, is going to LAHSA [Los Angeles High School of the Arts]. She’s thriving there. I know she’s going to make a go of it in the business, which I support. I’ve seen her; she’s good, she’s really good.”

The eldest daughter is also an actress. Although many interviews in the past used the spelling Sofia Macy for the eldest daughter, on Twitter William H. Macy has referred to her as Sophia.

I'm in Colorado. Our dog Tucker found a very dead deer. When Sophia called him, he shook all over her. This is her. pic.twitter.com/WRO2DY3SK5 — William H. Macy (@WilliamHMacy) July 3, 2014

1. Court Documents Allege Felicity Huffman Participated in a College Cheating Scheme to Help her Oldest Daughter, Sophia Macy

Sunday in her Papa’s lap. pic.twitter.com/ts0yoKoNxj — Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) March 10, 2019

The lengthy court documents paint a picture of an elaborate alleged scheme in which parents knowingly allowed people to take college entrance exams for their kids.

The affidavit in support of the criminal complaint alleges that “beginning in or about 2011, and continuing through the present, the defendants—principally individuals whose high-school aged children were applying to college—conspired with others to use bribery and other forms of fraud to facilitate their children’s admission to colleges and universities in the District of Massachusetts and elsewhere, including Yale University, Stanford University, the University of Texas, the University of Southern California, and the University of California–Los Angeles, among others.”

Huffman, Loughlin, and others are included in the lengthy indictment, which you can read here and below.

The court documents say that “Defendant FELICITY HUFFMAN is a resident of Los Angeles, California. HUFFMAN, who has two daughters, is an actress…HUFFMAN and her spouse made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 …to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter.”

The accusations against Huffman involve an alleged college entrance exam scheme.

The documents further allege that Huffman “later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so.” A person identified only as CW-1 “has advised law enforcement agents that, prior to the December 2017 SAT, CW-1 met with HUFFMAN and her spouse in their Los Angeles home and explained, in substance, how the college entrance exam scheme worked.”

The documents continue: “According to CW-1, he advised HUFFMAN and her spouse that he ‘controlled’ a testing center, and could arrange for a third party to purport to proctor their daughter’s SAT and secretly correct her answers afterwards. CW-1 has advised investigators that HUFFMAN and her spouse agreed to the plan. In or about the summer of 2017, HUFFMAN and CW-1 exchanged multiple e-mails about how to obtain 100 percent extra time on the SAT for her daughters. On or about October 16, 2017, HUFFMAN’s older daughter received a letter from the College Board advising that she had been approved for 100 percent extended time.” Huffman is accused of forwarding the e-mail to CW-1 and a counselor at HUFFMAN’s daughter’s high school with the note, “Hurray! She got it.”

The high school counselor wrote back to Huffman the next day, stating, “Now you will register [your daughter] for the December 3rd SAT … Collegeboard considers double time a school based exam, so [our high school] is the test center. I will proctor test on Dec 4th & 5th and that’s the process in nutshell.”

According to the documents, Huffman forwarded the e-mail to CW-1 with the note, “Ruh Ro! Looks like [my daughter’s high school] wants to provide own proctor.” CW-1 responded, “We will speak about it.” In subsequent e-mails, CW-1 and Felicity Huffman “agreed to tell the high school counselor that HUFFMAN’s daughter would take the SAT at a different location on December 2nd and 3rd—a Saturday and Sunday—so that she would not miss any school,” the documents allege.

2. The Documents Contain Emails in Which Huffman Discusses Her Daughters & Allege Sophia’s Testing Score Jumped

The documents allege that Huffman’s daughter’s SAT score improved dramatically over her PSAT.

“Ultimately, HUFFMAN’s daughter received a score of 1420 on the SAT, an improvement of approximately 400 points over her PSAT, taken without CW-2 one year earlier. On or about December 19, 2017, KWF paid Dvorskiy $40,000 for administering the SAT to HUFFMAN’s daughter and three other students. On or about December 27, 2017, KWF paid CW-2 $35,000 for purporting to proctor the exam for HUFFMAN’s daughter and exams for several other clients of CW-1.”

The documents contain the names and identifiers for other people allegedly involved in the plot.

The affidavit continues, “On or about February 27, 2018, HUFFMAN and her spouse made a purported contribution of $15,000 to KWF. On or about March 21, 2018, Masera sent them a letter thanking them for the purported donation and falsely stating that it would ‘allow us to move forward with our plans to provide educational and self-enrichment programs to disadvantaged youth.’ The letter falsely stated that no goods or services were exchanged for the $15,000.”

The documents contain email conversations that purport to show Huffman discussing someone taking a test for her daughter but she indicated she preferred if her daughter tried to take it first. One conversation allegedly went as follows:

CW-1 Okay. Great. So I also just wanted to let you know that the–the guy who took the test for [your older daughter ][CW-2]–

HUFFMAN Yeah.

CW-1–he just had a baby.

HUFFMAN Aw.

CW-1 So if–so I need to give him at least three weeks’ notice, if you want to take the tes–want us to take the test for [your younger daughter] in December.

HUFFMAN Okay. So that takes us to like November-something. Okay. I won’t–I won’t know until she takes that–the practice test, of when we should take it. I mean, unless you want to play it safe and do it in March.

CW-1 The next test date would be February. So let’s try to plan for December.

3. William Macy Once Commented He Hoped the Couple’s Daughters Had a Lot of Sex

In 2018, William H. Macy discussed the couple’s daughters to US Magazine, and said what the magazine called a “shotgun trope” needed to end.

He also said he hoped they had a lot of sex in their lifetimes. At that time, in May 2018, Sophia Macy was 17 and Georgia Macy was 16.

“You know, I started doing all the cliches, ‘I’m gonna threaten the guys, I’m gonna dig a moat around our house,’” Macy, 68, told Us Weekly. “And then I thought, ‘OK, what do you really want for your daughters?’ And I realized: I want them to be happy and lusty and safe. I want them to have a lot of sex in their lifetime! Good, healthy wonderful sex with no guilt. That’s what I really want.”

He told the magazine his daughters had a lot of friends over all the time and added, “It’s pretty bizarre, especially with Sofia, to wake up in the morning and there’s some boy walking out of your daughter’s room! They all sleep together! I don’t think they have sex, well, I know they don’t.”

4. Felicity Posted a Photo of Her Husband Dancing With Their Daughter in Her Prom Dress & He Described Being in the Middle of College Applications

The girl tried on her prom dress. The dad took her for a spin. ❤️ @williamhmacy pic.twitter.com/jmrEdUCkec — Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) April 24, 2018

In April 2018, Felicity Huffman posted a photo of her husband dancing with one of their daughters. “The girl tried on her prom dress. The dad took her for a spin. ❤️” she wrote.

William H. Macy has extolled the virtues of fatherhood.

He once told Today about fatherhood at an older age: “I had more patience, and I had money. I didn’t think I’d ever be a father, and boy, do I really like it!”

To Parade Magazine, he said in January of Sophia: “She’s going to go to college. I’m the outlier in this thing. We’re right now in the thick of college application time, which is so stressful. I am voting that once she gets accepted, she maybe takes a year off. God doesn’t let you be 18 twice. I know from casting, if you need a 25-, 26-year-old actress, there are a lot of them out there and they’re really good. But if you need a 15-, 16-year-old actress, it’s tough. Sofia looks young. I think this is an opportunity for her. But it’s just my opinion, and we’ll see what she wants to do, what Felicity thinks and how the chips fall. My daughter Georgia, she’s interested in politics, political science and pursuing that. She’s in a very academic school and killing it.”

5. The Girls’ Parents Dated for 15 Years Before Marrying

According to the Today Show, William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman “dated for 15 years before they finally tied the knot in 1997. Sofia was born in 2000, Georgia in 2002.”

Felicity told TribLive that marriage once terrified her. “I was so scared of marriage that I thought I would’ve preferred to step in front of a bus,” she told the newspaper, adding: “Bill Macy asked me to marry him several times over several years. And I was finally smart enough to go: ‘I’m going to marry this guy or really lose him for good.’ And it was after we broke up for four or five years when he asked me again, I knew I couldn’t say no. It was the work I had to do in order to bring myself to the marriage and then the work that I did to be able to trust another person and see what comes out of that comfort and that safety. I was able to blossom out of that.”

William was already 50-years-old when the couple’s first child was born.

Anyone else wish they were curled up next to a warm fire, listening to some good tunes courtesy of @WilliamHMacy? pic.twitter.com/SIap310qqa — Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) October 25, 2018

“I’m glad I did it late in life,” the Shameless star told Closer.