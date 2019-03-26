Jussie Smollett’s Community Service Done at Jesse Jackson’s Non-Profit

Jussie Smollett’s community service was completed at Jesse Jackson’s non-profit organization, Rainbow Push, according to a new report via ABC News.

Smollett’s apparent community service hours were a central factor in his dropped criminal charges, according to the statement released by Cook County State Attorney’s office: “After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the city of Chicago, we believe this outcome is just disposition and appropriate resolution to the case.”

Per ABC reporter Rob Elgas, Smollett completed 16 hours of service.

Here’s what you need to know:

Smollett Performed Eight Hours of Service on March 23, and Eight Hours on March 25

NEW: @ABC7Chicago has confirmed leading to today's decision by prosecutors to drop all charges against Jussie Smollett, Smollett did community service at Jesse Jackson, Sr.'s @RPCoalition. 1 — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) March 26, 2019

According to ABC’s Rob Elgas, Smollett completed two stints of eight-hour service trips at the Rainbow Push organization.

Elgas specified, “Part of Smollett’s community service for Rainbow Push included 8 hours of service on March 23rd. And 8 hours of service on March 25th. Service included working in the bookstore, critiquing in the broadcast studio and speaking to students and parents who visited.”

When a Twitter user asked Elgas to confirm exactly how many hours in total Smollett completed, Elgas replied, “16”

Previously, Jackson Has Spoken Out About Smollett’s Case: ‘We Should Not Prejudge’

In an interview with CBS Chicago in February, Jackson said he “didn’t know” whether he believed Smollett’s story, but clarified that he believed Smollett deserved due process. He said in part, “The narrative of a black or gay being attacked is prevalent. So it’s easy to believe. Then the story starts unraveling. So now you have the case of it is a hoax, or is it real?”

Jackson maintained how important it was for people to withhold judgement until the investigation had run its course. He said,