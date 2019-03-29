Aggy: Lil Kim’s Cousin Shot & Killed

On Thursday, March 28, rapper Lil’ Kim, neé Kimberly Denise Jones, took to Twitter to announce some devastating personal news. Her cousin, Aggy, was shot and killed. The 44-year-old performer who recently announced via Twitter that her album “9” would be released in May, her first studio album in 14 years, posted a photo of her and her cousin, and included a heartfelt message in regards to his untimely passing.

“It breaks my heart to have to send out this special RIP to my little cousin Aggy who was shot and killed. At times you were so quiet but as soon as you started speaking everyone in the room knew that you were a real riot. You were a halfway comedian but…

She continued up the tweet message by writing, “I used to tell you that you need go away to college and get a basketball scholarship. You had so much potential. We your family will greatly miss you and we will always keep our lighters up for you. Love you Aggy.”

While the full police reports have not yet been made public, Lil’ Kim’s Twitter was immediately flooded with well wishes and love for her loss. The rapper’s older brother, Christopher Jones, has yet to speak out. Neither has her mother, Ruby Mae Jones.

Lil Kim also posted the heartfelt message about her cousin Aggy’s death on her Instagram.

This isn’t the first time Lil’ Kim has lost someone near and dear to her from violence. Her former boyfriend, mentor, and the iconic rapper Notorious B.I.G., neé Christopher Wallace, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997. It was actually Wallace’s idea for Kimberly Jones to create the Lil’ Kim alter ego. He encouraged her to cultivate a lascivious style that made her famous as part of the Junior M.A.F.I.A. family, and catapulted her career. Wallace also served as producer on her debut album, Hard Core, in 1996. Her next album, Notorious K.I.M., produced with Wallace’s partner, P. Diddy, wasn’t released until 2000.

