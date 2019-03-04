Lisa Pevaroff, Gary Cohn’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Lisa Pevaroff-Cohn, 57, is married Gary Cohn, 58, the former chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump.

Cohn, who served as the president and chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs from 2006 until 2017, left the White House in 2018. But he is still feeling the after-effects from his time working for the 45th president. According to a New Yorker report published March 4, 2019, President Trump allegedly pressured Cohn to tell the Justice Department to file a lawsuit to stop AT&T from buying Time Warner. Time Warner owns CNN. The New Yorker, citing a source, reported that Cohn told then-Chief of Staff John Kelly, “Don’t you f*cking dare call the Justice Department. We are not going to do business that way.”

Cohn’s wife, Lisa, appears to be his outlet away from politics and his former finance career. She is a professional artist and sells jewelry and paintings. She and Cohn have three daughters.

1. Lisa Pevaroff Grew Up in a Suburb of Cleveland, Ohio With Three Sisters

Lisa Pevaroff, like her husband Gary Cohn, grew up in Ohio. She attended Shaker Heights High School and graduated in 1979. Shaker Heights is a suburb of Cleveland.

Pevaroff’s parents, Shirleen and Sanford, were married for more than 60 years. They retired to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Sanford Pevaroff passed away in August of 2010 at age 83. According to his obituary, he worked in the steel industry and loved to play golf. His wife Shirleen died in June of 2018.

Lisa Pevaroff has three sisters: Ellen Weiner, Susan Berschler and Marcy Howard.

2. Lisa Pevaroff Attended the Rhode Island School of Design

Lisa Pevaroff left northern Ohio after high school and has been on the east coast ever since. She attended the Rhode Island School of Design. She graduated in 1983 and moved to New York City.

She began her professional career working as a textile artist but said she did not see herself staying in the commercial world. Instead, Pevaroff took up painting. She attended the New York Studio School from 1989-1990. She wrote on her company bio that her daughters’ lives inspired many pieces.

Pevaroff also wrote on her website that nature heavily influences her artwork. “I am drawn to the majesty of landscape; the ocean, mountains, flowers, sunrises and sunsets. I strive to add a colorful, feminine quality to my work that reflects who I am as an artist, wife, mother and person.”

3. Lisa Pevaroff Sells Her Own Jewelry & Paintings

Lisa Pevaroff-Cohn launched a new website in 2018 to promote her work as an artist. She creates handmade jewelry pieces including necklaces and bracelets. She promotes her jewelry as being one-of-a-kind and offers to make customized pieces for clients. On her website, prices for jewelry pieces range from $90 to $8,500.

Pevaroff’s website also includes fine art pieces. Her paintings are mainly of landscapes. She paints using watercolor and oil, and her Instagram page includes mixed medium and print pieces as well.

On February 17, 2019, Pevaroff shared on Instagram that she was “honored” to have one of her pieces on loan to the U.S. Department of State. The image, embedded above, displays roses against a pink background. She described it as “Love is a rose…Mixed media 36”x 42” on paper.”

Pevaroff is also a featured artist for Soicher Marin, which specializes in interior design.

4. Lisa Pevaroff-Cohn & Gary Cohn Are Involved in Raising Money for Breast Cancer Research & Donated Funds for a Jewish Student Center at Kent State

Lisa Pevaroff-Cohn and her husband Gary have shown a willingness to get involved in their communities and give back. They have served as co-chairs of the annual Hamptons Paddle & Party for Pink event. The party raised nearly $2 million for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in 2017. Ryan Seacrest served as host. Pevaroff helped to design a surfboard that was part of the live auction.

Lisa Pevaroff and Gary Cohn have also not forgotten about their Ohio roots. In 2009, the Cohn Jewish Student Center opened at Kent State University thanks to a gift from the couple. The building was named after Cohn’s parents, Victor and Ellen. Cohn explained to Hillel International at the time, “In making this gift, I was thinking about three things: How to celebrate the milestone birthdays of both my mother and my father who were turning 75; how I could give back to Northeast Ohio where I have my roots; and what organization would be meaningful to my family both now and in the future.”

5. The Cohns Have Enjoyed Quality Family Time Since Gary Left the White House

Gary Cohn has said in interviews since leaving the White House that he was struggling to figure out what to do next in his career. He told Vanity Fair in June of 2018 that he was taking the time to reconnect with Lisa and their three daughters. Cohn said he and Pevaroff split time between their Hamptons house and their Upper East Side apartment.

Bloomberg credited Lisa Pevaroff for helping to make her husband the “most famous unemployed person in the Hamptons.” At the 2018 Paddle & Party for Pink, Pevaroff was auctioning paddle boards, including one she helped to design. She joked to the crowd, “They’re kind of heavy, but if you have a large man like I do who will carry it down to the dock for you, I can send him over because he’s currently unemployed. My husband is unemployed at the moment. He’s looking for work.” The article included that Cohn spent a lot of time playing golf and had become interested in cryptocurrency.

Lisa Pevaroff and Gary Cohn have three daughters: Chloe, Melanie and Chelsea.

