Whoopi Goldberg’s Sepsis Scare

Fans of ABC’s The View have noticed the absence of Whoopi Goldberg for the last month. Joy Behar has been filling in the role of moderator for the daytime talk show. Rumors circulated that Goldberg was absent to prepare for hosting the Oscars, but those were truncated on air when co-host Behar announced in late February that Goldberg was battling pneumonia.

However, it was not until on March 8, 2019 when she was in recovery that Goldberg offered an extensive update on her heath to fans.

Fans Started to Worry In Late February

We're setting the record straight: @WhoopiGoldberg is not preparing to host the #Oscars. She's on the mend recovering from pneumonia and we look forward to her returning to @TheView soon! ❤️ https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/UmNzDOuemi — The View (@TheView) February 20, 2019

Many people thought the news she was home with pneumonia was a cover-up for preparing to host the Oscars.

“There were all these conspiracy theories on the Internet that she’s not really sick. She’s secretly preparing for the Oscars,” said Joy Behar on February 20, 2019 episode of The View.

“Let me just set the record straight. Whoppi is on maternity leave … It was a miracle!”

The comedian and host went on to explain, “She actually recovering from pneumonia. That’s what she had. It’s a serious thing. So I don’t think she’s going to be able to host the Oscars, and I am sure she’s very disappointed. She’s not even really well enough to host this show right now much less the Oscars. I saw her last night and she’s very funny still and we had big laughs, and she’s getting there. She’s on the mend.”

Goldberg had Pneumonia in Both Lungs

The actress, who is 63-years-old, says she nearly died from her illness.

“Yes, I came very close to leaving the earth,” she said in her announcement. “Good news, I didn’t. Thank you for all of your good wishes, all of the wonderful things that people have been saying. Even people who aren’t huge fans of mine have actually been saying nice things about me.”

The major scare from Goldberg’s pneumonia was caused by sepsis. Sepsis is one of the top 10 causes of disease-related death in the United States.

Sepsis and septic shock can result from an infection anywhere in the body, including pneumonia, according to the Sepsis Alliance. The infection, in Goldberg’s case pneumonia-related, enters the bloodstream.

Sepsis Alliance reports “Worldwide, one-third of people who develop sepsis die. Many who do survive are left with life-changing effects, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), chronic pain and fatigue, organ dysfunction (organs don’t work properly) and/or amputations. The most common source of infection among adults is the lungs.”

Faces of Sepsis tells the stories of sepsis survivors.

Goldberg has not announced when she will return to the show, but has not hosted since February 6.

Her co-host Abby Huntsman said, “I miss her humor, I miss just her wittiness.”

