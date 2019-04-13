WATCH: Coachella Fire Burns Through the Campgrounds

At around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, an explosive fire broke out on the Coachella Campgrounds in Indio, California. During Weekend 1 of the music festival, explosions were heard before people noticed the public shower area was up in flames.

Videos were uploaded to Twitter from festival goers, and the theory was that the gas that lights the heat in the showers caught fire somehow. In the video, you can see authorities quickly blocked the area, and made sure everyone was out of the shower area section of the campgrounds.

Ambulances were quickly called to the scene, and miraculously, there were zero injuries reported. By 2:28 a.m. the fire was reported beout by Cal Fire Riverside. They tweeted, “RPT@ 2:06 am Empire Polo Grounds 81000 blk of Ave 51, in Indio. 4 ENG, 2 BC. FFs responded to reports of a fire Mobile Shower Unit on fire. Upon arrival the shower unit was fully involved, near center of venue.”

The Riverside Fire Dept followed up with that message tweeting the good news that the first was out and no one was injured. “[UPDATE] Fire Contained. Mobile Shower Unit in Lot 8 Storage Area. Total of 2 trailers involved. 1 damaged, 1 destroyed. No reported injuries to fire personnel or civilians. Fire crews will remain on scene for 1 hour for overhaul.”

A main parking lot located right next to the public shower area appeared to survive without any damage.

There were numerous tasteless tweets calling Coachella the new “Fire Fest,” referring to the Netflix and Hulu documentary films about Fyre Fest, the best musical festival that never happened, but most messages were campers in Indio, claiming themselves as safe, and wishing others were okay.

There are still two more full days left in Weekend 1 in Coachella, and hopefully, the public showers will quickly be fixed for every attendee that’s chosen to camp in the Palm Springs Desert.

