Antron McCray Now: Where Is the Central Park Five Member Today?

Antron McCray is one of the Central Park Five. He was 15 years old when he was arrested in 1989 in connection to the rape of Trisha Meili, known then as the Central Park jogger. McCray was convicted of the rape of Meili, along with Korey Wise, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Kevin Richardson. McCray was tried as a juvenile and convicted of rape and assault. He was sentenced to five to ten years in prison; he was released from prison after seven years.

In 2002, Matias Reyes, a serial rapist, admitted his guilt and a DNA test exonerated the five men.

Following the exoneration of the five men, the City of New York agreed to pay them a settlement of $41 million, which was approximately one million for each of their years spent in prison. Per the University of Michigan Law School, McCray was set to receive $7.125 million of that settlement. When They See Us, a four part series on Netflix directed by Ava DuVernay, explores the famous and heartbreaking historical event.

Here’s what you need to know about where McCray is now:

Antron McCray Lives in Georgia With His Wife & Family

Antron McCray, 45, now lives in Georgia with his wife and family, according to The Innocence Project. He has largely stayed out of the spotlight since being released from prison. McCray served approximately seven years in prison before being released.

To CBS News on May 12, McCray gave a rare interview, talking about the interrogation he experienced in 1989. He said,

“I just kept telling the truth at first. They asked to speak to my father. My father left the room with them. Came back in the room, he just changed. Cursing, yelling at me. And he said, ‘Tell these people what they wanna hear so you go home.’ I’m like, ‘Dad, but I didn’t do anything.’ The police is yelling at me. My father yelling at me. And I just like, ‘All right. I did it.’ And I looked up to my father. He is my hero. But he gave up on me. You know, I was telling the truth and he just told me to lie.”

McCray added that he never forgave his father. He said, “No. Didn’t want to. My life was ruined. Why should I? He’s a coward.”

In another interview with The New York Times, McCray said, “I struggle with [my feelings toward my father].” He continued, “Sometimes I love him. Most of the time, I hate him. I lost a lot, you know, for something I didn’t do. He just flipped on me, and I just can’t get past that. It’s real hard. I did seven and a half years [including time spent detained during the trial] for something I didn’t do, and I just can’t get over it.”

As for how he spends his life now, McCray said to The Times,

I’m damaged, you know? I know I need help. But I feel like I’m too old to get help now. I’m 45 years old, so I’m just focused on my kids. I’m not saying it’s the right thing to do. I just stay busy. I stay in the gym. I ride my motorcycle. But it eats me up every day. Eats me alive. My wife is trying to get me help but I keep refusing. That’s just where I’m at right now. I don’t know what to do.

To CBS, McCray explained how his wrongful conviction has impacted the way he parents his own children. He said, “I preach to my kids, ‘Just tell the truth. Be true to who you are.’ Honestly, the last time I lied, got me seven-and-a-half years for something I didn’t do.”

READ NEXT: The Central Park Five Today: Where Are They Now? [PHOTOS]