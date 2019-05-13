Becky Lynch: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rumor after rumor was being circulated about the world of wrestling’s latest supposed power couple, but as of May 12th, the speculation behind Becky Lynch’s and Seth Rollins’relationship has been confirmed.

The rumors behind the two’s relationship were confirmed with a tweet by Becky Lynch on the night of May 12th.

Responding to a tweet from WWE legend, Beth Copeland, answering the question, “Wait wait…are we involving out men now…,” Lynch quoted Copeland’s tweet and responded with a quick, “I’ll ask him…..” tagging her now boyfriend Seth Rollins.

Beth Copeland, known as Beth Phoenix in the ring, is married to Adam Copeland who goes by his moniker, Edge in the ring.

The relationship between Lynch and Rollins was officially confirmed by Rollins’ Instagram post on May 13th, when Rollins posted a photo of the two kissing after Rollins’ Wrestlemania victory over Brock Lesnar.

Here’s what you need to know about Becky Lynch:

1. Lynch & Rollins are now WWE’s Best Power Couple Lynch and Rollins could be regarded as the equivalent of a hypothetical LeBron James-Serena Williams relationship but in the wrestling world. The two have combined for holding three out of four of WWE’s most highly regarded belts.

Lynch holds both Smackdown and Raw’s Women’s Titles, as Rollins now claims the Universal Title after conquering Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have gone public as #WWE's latest power couplehttps://t.co/LO02NPeGNF pic.twitter.com/LBm26WYJXU — SEScoops (@sescoops) May 13, 2019

It will be interesting to see if Lynch will continue to hold her mantra of “Becky Two Belts,” as WWE has had a recent track record of keeping wrestling-couples together, but since she has both Raw and WrestleMania titles it could be expected that she’ll exclude herself to only one brand.

2. Lynch is Re-Writing the Gender Politics of the WWE

WrestleMania didn’t only produce one of the strongest WWE couples of all time, it also re-wrote what it means to be a woman in wrestling, with Becky Lynch at the forefront of the change.

Women have always served as a sort of “sexy” pallette-cleanser in between matches that typically featured men as the stars of the show, but during this year’s WrestleMania, women were featured in the main event of the program’s flagship show.

Lynch who calls herself “the Man” took on and defeated both mixed martial arts star, Ronda Rousey and pro wrestling mainstay Charlotte Flair to take home both the SmackDown and Raw titles.

Calling herself “the Man” was inspired by wrestling legend Ric Flair, as she quotes him in a recent interview with PinkNews. “The phrase isn’t, ‘to be the woman, you got to beat the woman,’ it’s ‘to be the man you got to beat the man,’ right? And that was made famous by Ric Flair,” Lynch said.

“It’s walking into the locker room, the male locker room, its like ‘sorry lads, none of you are cutting the mustard, I’m the man now, I’m taking over this ship now,'” Lynch said. “I’m the most victorious of all superstars, both on Raw and Smackdown of 2018. I’ve won the most matches, therefore I am the man of not just the women’s locker room but also the men’s locker room,” Lynch added.

3. Lynch got Her Start in Wrestling at Age 15

According to Fox Sports, Lynch was going to pursue a career in kickboxing before her brother learned about a wrestling school that was opening up near her hometown.

“If you can believe it, I had no intentions of being a wrestler,” Lynch told WWE. Apparently Lynch grew up a wrestling fan but had no intention of ever getting into the ring.

Just before she decided to pursue kickboxing, a wrestling school appeared on her radar.

“My brother was going to go to England to wrestle, but then we found out they were opening a wrestling school in Bray, County Wicklow,” Lynch said. “I thought, ‘I’ll go along and try that. It’ll get me really fit.’”

After an internal battle between pursuing a life in the classroom or a life in the ring, Lynch found her home in the WWE when she earned a spot at the WWE Performance Center in 2013.

“You know when people say ‘When you know, you know’?” Lynch told WWE. “I knew. It’s been tough at times, but I’ve never been happier in my life. I just feel like this is what I’m meant to do.”

4. Lynch’s Irish Heritage is Apart of Her Wrestling Persona

The red-headed beauty who hails from Limerick, Ireland quickly embraced her heritage when she started moving up the ranks in the wrestling world.

According to WWE.com, Lynch used her persona to garner some attention. Described as a “true Irish lass – jigs and all,” Lynch paved her way in the notable NXT Women’s Division.

“I feel like the girls here in NXT are revolutionizing the business, as far as Divas are concerned,” she said. “It gives me goosebumps to talk about it. The work ethic and collective ambition of all the girls here is unbelievable. Everyone is talking about the NXT Women’s Division because of that energy.”

Taking just a few minutes to listen to Lynch speak, it is easy to spot her accent and overall Irish grit. Something she does not take lightly, as her nickname the “Irish Lass Kicker” derives from her early days of Irish Wrestling schools including being trained by Irish wrestling legend, Finn Balor.

5. Lynch’s Real Name is Rebecca Quinn

As most professional wrestlers do, Becky Lynch also goes by a different name in the ring than in real life. Born Rebecca Quinn, Lynch also went by the ring name Rebecca Knox when she was wrestling in Ireland.

Lynch’s come up in Ireland didn’t just involve a ring-side moniker, it also involved a battle with substance abuse, as wrestling helped her become sober.

“Wrestling didn’t change my life… it SAVED my life! I’m telling you, I started really young, but I was going down a bad path before I started. I was drinking twice, sometimes three times a week, and doing things I really shouldn’t have,” Lynch told ladysports.com. “But then I started wrestling, and I gave up everything. I started working out, eating a good diet, and just did everything I could that I thought would benefit me. I also started studying a lot harder in school. It matured me a remarkable amount and made me completely focused,” Lynch added.

Lynch may go by a different name than her past self, but there is one thing that holds true about the Irish wrestler, she is not slowing down anytime soon. And with her in one of the most hotly talked about wrestling couples of all time, the cameras won’t be taken off of her in the near future either.