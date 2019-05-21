How Many Attended Trump’s Pennsylvania Rally vs Biden’s? [CROWD PHOTOS]

How many people attended President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania today compared to Joe Biden’s kickoff rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday? The current President and a Democratic presidential contender faced off in rallies in the same state just days apart. This story will first look at the crowd size of Trump’s rally, then Biden’s, and then compare them.

Thousands Attended Trump’s Rally, More than the Population of the City

Trump held a rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania on Monday, May 20, just two days after Biden’s rally in Philadelphia. Trump’s rally was held at the Energy Aviation Hangar in Montoursville, PA.

A large crowd was waiting to greet him, even though Montoursville only has a population of about 4,777. So more people were likely at Trump’s rally than the population of the city. The size of the crowd was immense. Official estimates haven’t been released yet, but this story will be updated once they are available.

Crowds are packing in here at the #MAGA rally in Montoursville, PA as we await @realDonaldTrump !! Tune-in to @RSBNetwork pic.twitter.com/RKs4dTGNrl — Jordan Parker (@jordanparker_) May 20, 2019

It was an immense crowd. This is the overflow crowd:

True to form, people lined up early to get a place at the rally.

The rally was not without its drama. A number of people needed medical attention because of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Someone in the audience at the Trump Campaign rally in Pennsylvania having a medical problem pic.twitter.com/jiorSEDQUF — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 20, 2019

Trump had to stop his speech three times to call for a doctor, and Trump Jr. had to stop his speech twice to ask for medics to help people in the crowd.

People dropping like flies from heat exhaustion / dehydration at Trump rally in #Montoursville. Multiple speakers, including the president just now, stops speech to call for a doctor. — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) May 20, 2019

During his speech, Trump saw a man in the crowd dressed in a suit that looked like a brick wall, so he invited him onto the stage, NBC News reported. The man was carrying a sign that said: “Build Me.”

Trump told the crowd that Biden had deserted them. “I guess he was born here, but he left you folks. He left you for another state. Remember that, please,” he said.

Biden’s Philadelphia Rally Had about 6,000 People Attending on Saturday

According to the Biden campaign’s security team at Joe, about 6,000 people attended his rally in Philadelphia on May 18, AP reported. Some people opposed to Biden claimed that only a “few hundred people” showed up, but this was not accurate.

6,000 people were estimated to be at @JoeBiden’s kickoff campaign rally in Philadelphia today, according to the private security company at the event. pic.twitter.com/yVm5w4VvJt — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) May 18, 2019

Some did question the numbers that ended up attending. A freelance photojournalist estimated the crowd size as 2,000:

But the official estimate from his campaign is 6,000. Biden’s rally in Philadelphia was held at Eakins Oval on 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. One person pointed out that about half of the paved area was filled.

Hanging back at the Biden rally to get some shade. It's Eakins Oval but the actual audience/presentation zone is only about half of the paved area pic.twitter.com/nY10GrfKLL — Greg Kamprath (@gregkamprath) May 18, 2019

Apparently the campaign did not need overflow space as anticipated, according to some who attended.

I read hours before the #bidenrally that it was expected that the crowd might spill onto the art museum steps. It didn’t. Didn’t even fill the gated portions of Eakins Oval, which is not big. At 1 (the start time), I waited in a 2-minute line to enter. — Amanda (@amanda_mayday) May 18, 2019

But still, the crowd did look impressive in photos shared by media.

Eakins Oval in Philadelphia where Joe Biden will speak shortly pic.twitter.com/Plr8tCO6Bp — Steve Brusk (@stevebruskCNN) May 18, 2019

Anthony Zurcher from the BBC said the crowd wasn’t Bernie or Kamala sized but “it’s filled out in front of the cameras, which is what counts.”

We’re at the official start time for the Biden Philly rally. It’s not a Bernie or Kamala sized crowd, but it’s filled out in front of the cameras, which is what counts https://t.co/4yfFxHIc3M — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) May 18, 2019

An independent crowd size estimate from the Philadelphia police has not bee released.

During his speech, Biden said he wanted to restore American unity, although he was also critical of Trump. “Let’s stop fighting and let’s start fixing,” he said at one point. “…Our president is the divider in chief.”

Biden working up to the close of his speech: “The only thing that can tear America apart is America itself – and we cannot let that happen!” pic.twitter.com/HGD3DSsgXG — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) May 18, 2019

He said the first step in his plan was to defeat Trump. He also vowed not to speak ill of another Democrat, Philadelphia Voice shared. During his rally, one person who was loudly whistling got attention, and a heckler shouted questions at him before security escorted the heckler away.

RALLY DISRUPTION: Police escorted a protester at Joe Biden's campaign kickoff rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; the former Vice President responded to the incident by saying "other campaigns do it this way – we don't do it this way." https://t.co/Fnj69AmYgm pic.twitter.com/XZsYM0UdcG — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) May 18, 2019

Thousands of People Attended Both Trump’s and Biden’s Rallies, but Photos Indicate Trump’s Rally Had More Attendees

In conclusion, it appears that Trump’s rally had more attendees in Pennsylvania than Biden’s rally two days earlier, especially considering that his rally had a packed overflow space while Biden’s rally did not need overflow space according to people who were there. Some people at Trump’s rally guessed 15,000 were there, but that’s an unofficial guess. Official crowd estimates of Trump’s rally have not yet been released, so we’re waiting on those numbers.

Here’s a look once again at Biden’s crowd:

And a look at Trump’s crowd:

We will update this story when more information is available.