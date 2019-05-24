Watch: Man Lights & Smokes a Cigarette on Spirit Airline Flight to Minneapolis [VIDEO]

A Twitter user on a flight to Minneapolis on May 21 recorded a man in her row fire up a cigarette and begin smoking it. Puffing away, and appear to be a bit disheveled, he’s apparently appears oblivious as some around him staring in disbelief.

The incident occurred mid-flight.

A passenger across the aisle rings for a flight attendant and then motions them to the passenger. Meanwhile, the guy appears to be nodding off with the lit cigarette in his hand.

The flight attendant appears and firmly taps him on the shoulder and the guy sits, up, the flight attended bends over and snubs out the cigarette on the tray table. The startled-awake passenger says, “Oh my God.” The attendant announces, “You cannot smoke on an airplane. That is against the law,” and then asks for his boarding pass.

Some could not believe this occurred on a flight.

Lmaooo nah this really happened on a flight. 😩😭 — Queen Kunta 03/04 ♓️ (@CHEWTHISASSh_) May 23, 2019

“Lmaooo nah this really happened on a flight. 😩😭”

Twitter user QueenKunta03/04 wrote in the comments section on her post in response to questions, that when she initially boarded, the man was seated next to her; she window, he middle seat. Soon he moved to the aisle as no other passenger arrived t take the empty aisle seat. She noted that she thought be might have been intoxicated.

She said he lay down with his buttocks near her, made outbursts and flipped the tray table up and down. Mid-flight, he placed cigarettes and a lighter on the seat between them and she began recording.

A few Twitter users called her a snitch. Her reply: “Snitching > the plane going up in flames cause a crackhead wanna light a cigarette mid flight and fall asleep …” Her response and a hundred likes.

Her video has been viewed more than a million times on Twitter.