False Alarm, Fear of Shots Fired Leads to Mass Exit at Rolling Loud

A fear of shots fired led to mass chaos at the Rolling Loud music festival on Friday night, though it was confirmed shortly after that there was no active shooter threat.

Reporter Jeff Weinsier for WPLG-TV ABC tweeted, “PER THE COMMANDER ON THE SCENE NO ONE SHOT – NO ACTIVE SHOOTERS AGAIN – THE COMMANDER CAME ON THE RADIO ASKING ALL UNITS TO CALM DOWN – NO ONE SHOT – NO ACTRIVE SHOOTER – JUST GET THE AREA CLEARED # ROLLINGLOUD”

Multiple sources have since confirmed there was a slight fight among an unknown group, but there were no shots fired whatsoever.

Still, that didn’t stop mass pandemonium from taking place, with crowds of people running away from the area and a number of people taking to Twitter to search for information on the apparent incident.

bro this shit is fucking ridiculous. Rolling loud gotta do better… pic.twitter.com/A95sJ1ToTN — chill shai 🧘🏽‍♀️ (@ShaiChantel) May 11, 2019

Here’s a video of the mass exit that took place on Friday night, with hundreds of people running away from the event — (note, the caption in this tweet is NOT correct):