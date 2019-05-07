Thomas Torres: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Thomas Torres is supposed to graduate from Desert Valley High School on May 22. But the teen is in an Arizona immigration detention center following a traffic stop.

It’s unknown if he’ll stand with his classmates in his cap and gown and receive his diploma.

Torres, 18, was taken into custody following a traffic stop by a Pima County Sheriff’s deputy and was turned over to Border Patrol, a Sunnyside Unified High School District spokesperson told the AP.

Torres was toddler when he arrived in the U.S. from Mexico with his mother and sisters, a family friend said.

1. Arizona Police Handed Torres Over to ICE After a Car Stop Where the Teen Didn’t Have a Driver’s License

Few details have been made public about Torres’ arrest and subsequent hand-over to border patrol to be detained and possibly deported. A family friends says his court date is the same day he’s supposed to graduate.

One local media outlet reported that authorities said Torres did not have a license, insurance, and the car he was driving had expired tags. And that Torres admitted he was undocumented.

“Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the Desert View High School student who was taken into Border Patrol custody told the responding deputy “he was in the country illegally.”

Friends have reported that Torres is being held in the ICE detention center in Florence, Arizona.

In 2018, the Trump administration scrapped the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program created by the Obama administration in 2012 to permit those brought to the US illegally while they were children, the opportunity to remain i the U.S. to study and work. The DACA young people are called “Dreamers,” and for the thousands that made it through the process before the Trump administration discontinued the program in the winter of 2018, they were vetted to make sure they had no criminal records and were students, deportation was deferred and they were able to renew and became eligible for work permits, driver licenses and to become college students.

Apparently, Torres was not accepted into the program, or did not apply, before it was shut down.

2. Torres Was a Young Child When he Was Brought to the U.S. From Mexico & He’s Been Living With Family Friends

Lorena Rodriguez is a “long time family friend” of Torres’. She said he “moved here from Mexico when he was young, along with his mother and two younger sisters to seek a better future and education.”

Rodriquez said Torres has been living with her family and attending Desert View High School. She said Torres has been “engaged in school” and has been a student athlete. She said he’s held restaurant,” and has done “yard work and finding side jobs; no job is ever too small or big for him.”

Rodriguez told the AP that her family received a call from Torres “from a detention facility in Casa Grande. He told them he was driving when he was stopped by sheriff’s deputies for going slightly over the speed limit, but was unable to produce a driver’s license.”

As a non-citizen, Torres is not able to obtain a driver license in Arizona, the AP noted.

Rodriguez told the AP his cap and gown is hanging in the bedroom he shares with her brother.

3. ‘Operation Thomas,’ is the Student Protest Movement Seeking to Have Torres Released

Nearly 200 Desert View High School walked out of class and marched more than three miles to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and staged a rally and a press conference.

In a media Facebook video of the protest, Torres’ friend Daffne Anselmo said, “We’re here to get our friend back. This shouldn’t be happening right now. Thomas should be in class. We all should be in class.”

Several students address media and speak on Torres’ behalf and also take the opportunity to criticize immigration policy and the actions of local police and border control authorities

“We don’t need this to happen again. It’s been happening for years We just want his to stop,” Anselmo said. “We’re all the same. There’s no difference. We just look different, but all the same.”

Students ask that Torres be released by Immigration & Customs Enforcement. And demand that local police “stop collaborating with ICE,” saying it’s “devastating” to their communities.

4. ‘People Like Thomas Are Needed in This Country. He’s a Hardworking Young Man & Willing to Better His Future.’ Rodriquez Created a GoFundMe to Cover Legal Bills

Rodriquez created a GoFundMe campaign to raise the money needed to pay for Torres’ lawyer and other legal bills. As of this post, it had raised nearly $7,000.

“Yesterday, Thomas was picked up by border portal and is currently being held in jail and facing the possibility of being separated from his family and friends and sent back to Mexico. I ask that you please consider a donation to help Thomas’ legal bills so that he can graduate and be reunited with his loved ones. With the immigration lawyer, it’s expected to cost around $10,000 alone, and that does not consider any additional consultation fees. Any support is greatly appreciated. The funds will be withdrawn by myself on behalf of Thomas’ family and sent directly to the lawyer,” she wrote.

The majority of the comments left by people who have donated have this familiar refrain: “This young man deserves to graduate and go on to his life.”

“People like Thomas are needed in this country. He’s a hardworking young man and willing to better his future. We need support! Thank you.”

