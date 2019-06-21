E. Jean Carroll: ‘Trump Attacked Me in Dressing Room’

E. Jean Carroll is an American advice columnist and writer. In June 2019, New York Magazine published an excerpt from Carroll’s new book, “What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal.” In that excerpt, Carroll, 75, alleges that Donald Trump attacked her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room.

Carroll, famed for her “Ask E. Jean” column which has appeared in Elle magazine since 1993, will appear on the cover of New York Magazine’s June 27th edition. The text on the cover reads, “This is what I was wearing 23 years ago when Donald Trump attacked me in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room.” Carroll places the incident as occurring in late 1995 or early 1996. At that stage of her career, Carroll was a renowned writer and was even nominated for an Emmy Award for her work on “Saturday Night Live” in 1975.

Carroll Says Trump Pinned Her Against a Wall & ‘Forced His Fingers & Penis Around My Private Area’

In next week's cover story, E. Jean Carroll shares for the first time her violent encounter with Donald Trump. The… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

New York Magazine (@NYMag) June 21, 2019

Carroll’s book is released publicly on July 2. Trump is one of six men who Carroll accuses of assaulting her. Another is former CBS CEO Les Moonves. During the excerpt, Carroll says that when she first encountered Trump he recognized her as “that advice lady.” While Carroll called him “that real-estate tycoon.” Carroll described helping Trump buy a lingerie gift for a woman, at the time Trump was married to his second wife, Marla Maples. When Trump insisted that Carroll try on the lingerie, she says he pushed her up against a wall began “forcing his fingers around my private area, thrusts his penis halfway — or completely, I’m not certain — inside me.”

You can read the full excerpt of the book here.

The White House Has Called Carroll’s Allegations ‘a Completely False & Unrealistic Story’

The New York Magazine feature notes that Carroll is the 16th woman to accuse Trump of sexual misconduct and the 14th to accuse Les Moonves of the same. Both have refuted the allegations with the White House telling New York Magazine, “This is a completely false and unrealistic story surfacing 25 years after allegedly taking place and was created simply to make the President look bad.” Carroll writes that she told two friends about the Trump incident, both journalists. One told her to go to the police while another told her to keep it to herself as “He has 200 lawyers. He’ll bury you.”

Carroll Writes on Twitter Page: ‘The Most Dangerous Woman Is a Woman Who Is Has Nothing to Lose’

The most dangerous woman is a woman who has nothing to lose. The most dangerous man is the man who has EVERYTHING to lose. — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) February 16, 2016

Carroll promotes her new book on her Twitter bio saying that she has a “spanking new book coming in July.” The pinned tweet at the top of her page, from February 2016, reads, “The most dangerous woman is a woman who has nothing to lose. The most dangerous man is the man who has EVERYTHING to lose.”

Carroll’s 2019 book will be a follow-up to her 2004 book, “Mr. Right, Right Now.” On her Twitter page, Carroll regularly tweets out news articles that are critical of Donald Trump and his administration. In November 2017, Carroll tweeted a Washington Post column that read, “If Charlie Rose and Roy Moore deserve banishment, why not Donald Trump?”

In 2015, Carroll Used the Image of Trump Supporter Bill O’Reilly as Target Practice

Carroll’s secluded life in Warwick, New York, was covered in a September 2015 Observer feature. The writer of the piece, Matthew Kassel, wrote that prior to meeting Carroll she had asked him to bring a photo of someone he hates to her home. Kassel chose disgraced former Fox News host and Trump supporter, Bill O’Reilly.

Upon showing the photo to Carroll, she replied, “I hate Bill O’Reilly.” Kassel and Carroll go on to use his image for bow-and-arrow practice. Carroll explains that she learned how to use a bow-and-arrow while on assignment for Playboy magazine in Papua New Guinea in 1988. Carroll went there as part of a feature on how to meet a real “primitive man.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School