Rapper Elijah Daniel Renames Michigan Town ‘Gay Hell’ in Pride Flag Protest

Elijah Daniel, a popular comedian and music producer who raps under the name Lil Phag, and who’s always been an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ community, made a big purchase on Monday to protest President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence, and their recent ban of allowing U.S embassies to hoist the rainbow flag during Pride Month.

On June 17, in retaliation to the State Department, the rapper bought the town of Hell, Michigan, and renamed it “Gay Hell,” in which the only flag being raised will be the rainbow flag.

Explaining his reasoning, Daniel tweeted “ahead of pride month Trump’s administration put a ban on embassy’s flying pride flags. so as of today, I am now the owner of Hell, Michigan. I bought the whole town. And my first act as owner, I have renamed my town to Gay Hell, MI. The only flags allowed to fly are pride.”

Not being able to fly the pride flag at embassies is a new policy that Pence, an evangelical Christian who opposes gay marriage said was the “right” move.

Pence announced that while he and Trump are “proud to be able to serve every American, but when it comes to the American flagpole, and American embassies, and capitals around the world, one American flag flies.”

Under the Obama administration, the only stipulation for embassies hoisting the LGBTQ flag during Pride Month was that it had to be smaller than and flown beneath the American flag.

Daniel is used to stirring up controversy online, and he explained his chosen rap moniker of Lil Phag to Billboard saying, “I wanted shock value and to reclaim the word. I was called faggot a lot in my life. Why not turn it into revenue? Everyone thinks it’s for self-promotion, but I’m literally just a douchebag who doesn’t care.”

“My dad is a pastor and I have eight siblings,” Daniel continued, who’s family “So I definitely had an interesting upbringing. I didn’t come out until I was about 20. I spent 20 years thinking I’d be shunned from the family.”

While his family accepted his queer identity, professionally he struggled with it. “I was closeted when I first got into comedy, and when I came out I never wanted to be that ‘gay comedian,'” he said. “It wasn’t until I really started taking to fans and hearing their stories and everything they’ve gone through before I realized how important it is to be loud and be a voice for those who can’t be loud.”

