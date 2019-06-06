Jiwandeep Kohli: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jiwandeep Kohli has gone viral after posting a photo of himself on Twitter wearing a custom-made rainbow turban in celebration of Pride Month.

I’m proud to be a bisexual bearded baking brain scientist. I feel fortunate to be able to express all these aspects of my identity, and will continue to work toward ensuring the same freedom for others. #PrideMonth #PrideTurban #LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/SVhc0iwDF0 — Jiwandeep Kohli (@jiwandeepkohli) June 1, 2019

“I’m proud to be a bisexual bearded baking brain scientist,” Kohli wrote on Twitter. “I feel fortunate to be able to express all these aspects of my identity, and will continue to work toward ensuring the same freedom for others. #PrideMonth #PrideTurban #LoveIsLove.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Photo is Over One Year Old

“San Diego’s Pride festival falls in July, so I haven’t had the chance to wear it and take new pictures yet,” he told CNN.

He posted the photo on Saturday, June 1, 2019. It was the first day of Pride Month. The post has over 20,000 retweets, more than 145,000 likes, and has evoked almost 3,000 comments – one of which was from Barack Obama.

2. Former President Barack Obama Retweed the Photo

You've got a lot to be proud of, Jiwandeep. Thanks for everything you do to make this country a little more equal. Turban looks great, by the way. Happy Pride Month, everybody! https://t.co/SO7mgnOkgl — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 4, 2019

“You’ve got a lot to be proud of, Jiwandeep,” Obama commented. “Thanks for everything you do to make this country a little more equal. Turban looks great, by the way. Happy Pride Month, everybody!”

The post has gotten almost 83,000 retweets and over 550,000 likes.

“It was an incredible honor to be acknowledged by the former president and honestly I’m still processing it,” Kohli told CNN. “It left me sort of speechless but also reinforced that it (the photo) was worthwhile to post.”

3. People are Reacting to the Turban on Twitter

I so love your turban! Is it all one piece? Or do you have a cheeky way of adding the rainbow colors? If the former, that is some seriously skilled tying going on there! — Parmvir Bahia (@pbiwan) June 1, 2019

One user wanted to know more about the custom-made turban. Kohli responded by saying, “Thank you! It’s sort of both. One of my normal black turbans that I supplemented with strips of other colors in exactly the right places. Took about an hour of tying, untying, and safety pinning, but totally worth it!”

That pride turban is the most amazing thing I’ve seen today! 🥰 🏳️‍🌈 — Dr. Jennifer Honeycutt 🏳️‍🌈🧠👩🏼‍🔬 (@ohambiguity) June 1, 2019

Another user said the turban was the most amazing thing she saw that day.

This is a big deal. You are a big deal. Not gonna stop sharing your gloriousness with the world. — Caryn Rubanovich (@carynkseniya) June 2, 2019

Another user, who considers Kohli a friend, told him that this was a big deal, that he is a big deal.

4. Kohli is a Neuroscientist, Clinical Psychologist in Training & Amateur Pastry Chef

According to his Instagram page, Kohli is a neuroscientist, clinical psychologist in training, and an amateur pastry chef. His is also a very talented photographer, which he documents on two separate Instagram accounts, one for personal use and another for his pastries.

Kohli, who is from San Diego, California, was a semifinalist on the Great American Baking Show. He has had no formal training when it comes to pastries. According to his website, Jiwandeep’s passion for baking came from his mother.

According to Brain Development Imaging Laboratories at SDSU, Jiwan completed his undergraduate studies in Psychology at UC Berkeley and received a master’s in Psychology with an emphasis in behavioral and cognitive neuroscience at SDSU. His research employs various neuroimaging techniques to study brain development in Autism Spectrum Disorders.

5. Kohli is an Outstanding Photographer

His personal instagram page, @jiwankohli, is littered with stunning shots of architecture, nature, people and animals. He shoots with and Canon 6D and iPhone X.

Kohli is very humble regarding his talents, saying, “By night, I use a minority of my spare time to dabble in photography, and the majority of it on culinary pursuits to photograph.”