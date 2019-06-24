Lexus Stagg: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lexus Stagg, the mother behind the wheel of an SUV that hit and killed her 3-year-old child on June 11, 2019, is now being charged with criminally negligent homicide, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Stagg was arrested Thursday and appeared in Harris County Probable Cause Court Friday. On Friday, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced that Stagg was charged with criminally negligent homicide for running over her three-year-old son.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Stagg Told Police That She Initially Thought She Hit a Speed Bump

Westside and VCU Officers are investigating a fatal accident 10800 Richmond. 3 year old male deceased at the hospital. 202 pic.twitter.com/m1cLHeKFEZ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 12, 2019

Officers were called to The Westchase Grand Apartments on Richmond Avenue near Wilcrest Drive in Houston, Texas, just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

According to the news release, Lexus Stagg, a 26-ear-old mother of three, can be seen on surveillance video at the apartment complex driving straight into her son in broad daylight. She initially told police she thought she hit a speed bump when she was going in reverse.

“You should be playing Peek-A-Boo with a three-year-old instead of forcing him to try and dodge a 5,600 pound deadly weapon,” said Sean Teare, chief of the Vehicular Crimes Division.

2. Stagg’s Three-Year-Old Son Died From His Injuries

The news release states that Stagg put her 2006 Lincoln Navigator into drive and drove forward when her three young children were running toward the front of the vehicle. She struck her three-year-old son with the front of the SUV.

After the initial impact, the three-year-old was stuck under the right tire, however, Stagg continued to drive forward and ran him over for the second time with the back right tire of the vehicle, which weighs approximately 5,600 pounds.

As a result of his injuries, the child, whose name has not been released, died at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital that night.

“Every parent has an obligation to protect their children, even from themselves,” Ogg said. “Car’s aren’t toys and playing chicken with your kids isn’t a game.”

3. Stagg Was Arrested For Criminally Negligent Homicide & Appeared in Court

As stated in the news release, Stagg was arrested Thursday, June 13, 2019, and appeared in probable cause court the following morning. While prosecutors requested she be held on $50,000 bail, the magistrate set it at $1,500.

Stagg is being prosecuted by the Vehicular Crimes Division of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. If she is convicted, Stagg faces up to 10 years in prison.

According to KHOU 11, Stagg’s other two children have been sent to stay with relatives. Prosecutors have requested that she not have contact with them.

4. Stagg Has Been Called a ‘Negligent’ Parent

Steve Williams shared the story on Facebook, saying Stagg is his neighbor and the accident happened in front of his house.

According to ABC13 Houston, another neighbor at the apartment complex, Walter Turcios, saw the accident take place. He said he was saddened by it but not surprised.

“I felt bad, because those parents, they were never there, they were kind of negligent,” Turcois told the outlet. “(The kids were) always out here without supervision.”

ABC13 also found that in 2013, two of Stagg’s older children were removed from her and placed with a relative. She then had three more children.

5. People Are Reacting to the Accident on Social Media

In a video posted to Facebook by reported Miya Shay, Stagg can be seen running down the street, attempting to avoid the cameras.

“I am praying for her and her family but I do not think she should’ve been released,” Ana Isela Tinajero-Colmenero commented on the post. “No mother in their right mind drives toward her children. She wasn’t backing up and the excuse that “it’s hard to see small things while driving a big truck” is just BS. Accident or not, the video shows her driving toward her children at a high speed meaning she put her foot on that gas pedal and drove toward her 3 year old. Watch the video yourself. She backed up to get a start. Poor baby boy.”

Should… should people have psych evaluations before they become parents… because…. this ain't makin' no type of sense. — ARYA MAFUGGIN STARK STAN ACCOUNT! (@BrujadeLaMancha) June 21, 2019

One Twitter user wonders whether or not people should be required to take psych evaluations before having children.

Another user asks what kind of mother does such a thing.