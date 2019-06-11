Ngoc Trinh: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ngoc Trinh is facing a fine in her home country after arriving at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 19, in a dress that has been deemed inappropriate, according to Page Six.

Trinh is a 29-year-old fashion designer from Vietnam. She wore a sheer, show-stopping, barely-there black dress. The glittering dress had hip-high slits on both sides, an open back, and a chest cut-out. She completed the look with sparkling sky-high heels and slicked her hair back into a sleek bun.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Trinh is Being Investigated Under Public Decency Laws

Vietnam Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien was made very upset by the outfit. He has ordered an investigation to determine whether or not there was a violation of public decency laws, which could result in a hefty fine for the model.

“She is not an artist that the ministry sent to the event. Her outfit was improper, offensive and has caused public outrage,” he told legislators at the ongoing National Assembly session in Hanoi, according to VN Express.

The outlet also reported that the Ministry believes Trinh’s behavior was not in accordance with the country’s standards and has smeared the image of Vietnam. Vietnam frowns upon people wearing skimpy clothes in public places, for which they impose fines, most of which are received by celebrities.

According to Culture Trip, there are no nude beaches in Vietnam. But, while locals are relatively tolerant of foreigners and their revealing clothes, nudity is something they will not put up with.

2. Her Dress Has Been Described in Many Different Ways

Trinh’s dress, which left her nipples and most of her behind exposed, has been called “skimpy,” “inappropriate,” “improper,” “offensive,” “revealing,” “sexually explicit,” “weird,” and “gross.” Outlets have called it a “barely there” or “naked dress.”

The dress was designed by Do Long. Trinh and her team were very satisfied with the outfit. Her stylists were happy as long as she was happy.

“I’ve got a lot of praise for my outfit,” the model told VN Express. “I don’t care if people criticize it because I felt pretty in the dress, which made a good impression on the Cannes red carpet. I cannot satisfy the whole world.”

3. Trinh Was at the Festival in Support of ‘A Hidden Life’

Trihn walked the red carpet for the premiere of A Hidden Life, according to Design Taxi. The feature film was directed by Terrence Malick.

According to the Cannes Film Festival website, A Hidden Life is based on the real-life events of an unsung hero, Franz Jägerstätter, who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II. When the Austrian peasant farmer is faced with the threat of execution for treason, it is his unwavering faith and his love for his wife, Fani, and children that keeps his spirit alive.

4. Fans Are Reacting to the News on Twitter

Ngoc Trinh needs some love – she probably thought "hey I'm not in Vietnam so I can wear what I want, yay!" and then this s*it happens https://t.co/TzTRdnnRuw — jessika (@joeytrlbiani) June 10, 2019

One Twitter user suggested that the fashion icon may not have thought she would be fined, as she wasn’t in her home country.

A model could be fined for wearing what she wants, by her 7th century backward home country half way around the world (Vietnam). https://t.co/uIkSfoRH9P — Liarpoliticians (@liarpoliticians) June 9, 2019

Another user said that Vietnam is a “7th century backward home country.”

(Mom, dad, I’d like you to meet my Cannes date Ngoc. 😂) I’m fine with this but agree it’s probably not appropriate attire even for Cannes. But FINED? Come’on ppl. Model Ngoc Trinh could be heavily fined for 'offensive' Cannes dress https://t.co/p7q5kDsf9q via @MailOnline — Walking Wounded (@DeclanStJames) June 9, 2019

Another user agrees the dress was inappropriate but thinks a fine is unnecessary.

5. Trinh is No Stranger to Revealing Outfits

According to VN Express, Trinh has been dubbed “the lingerie queen.” She makes that well known on her Instagram page, which is followed by over 2.4 million people.

In one post from June 2, 2019, the model can be seen in another Do Long creation, which leaves little to the imagination.

In another video post from March 8, 2019, Trinh can be seen flaunting her figure in an orange bikini in front of a bathroom mirror.

In a photo from 2018, Trinh poses with her arms covering her breasts and her pants half off.