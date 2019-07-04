California Earthquake: Photos & Videos of the Damage

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked southern California July 4, causing damage throughout the region. Today’s earthquake was the largest to hit the area in decades.

The earthquake’s center was in Searles Valley in Kern County, about 11 miles from Ridgecrest, California in Kern County.

The earthquake hit at 10:33 a.m., centered in a remote area about 100 miles north of Los Angeles. No people live in the center, but one video from Bear Lake shows the earthquake waking Simba the Eagle from a nap.

Tremors could be felt as far away as Long Beach and Los Vegas, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Dozens of emergency calls rolled in, but there were no immediate reports of fatalities.

The earthquake was the highest magnitude quake in Southern California since the 7.1 Hector Mine quake struck the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps base in 1999, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Here’s what you need to know:

Californians Shared Photos And Videos On Social Media

A video from Bear Lake, California shows an eagle named Simba napping in a nest when the tornado hits, waking him up from his slumber.

“Johnny” wrote on Twitter, “Southern California 6.4 Earthquake caught on tape at Big Bear Lake, Ca awakes Simba the Eagle.”

Southern California 6.4 Earthquake caught on tape at Big Bear Lake, Ca awakes Simba the Eagle. #Simba #earthquake pic.twitter.com/ZdtVTBTFGB — Johnny (@Johnnys_Eye) July 4, 2019

A man in Ridgecrest shared his toppled Star Wars collection. Matthew Towler wrote, “It was pretty bad here at the epicenter in Ridgecrest, my whole Star Wars room is on the floor!”

It was pretty bad here at the epicenter in Ridgecrest, my whole Star Wars room is on the floor! #earthquake #southerncalifornia pic.twitter.com/2Mi2fHWCL6 — Matthew Towler (@DarthTowler) July 4, 2019

NBC News shared a video of the earthquake in Oxnard, California. The pool water sloshes over the edges like a bowl of soup on a wobbly table. A dog can be seen in the background, appearing startled as it walks along the edge of the pool.

A video from Oaxaca shows smashed bottles in a liquor store. Aisles are nearly filled with toppled bottles and boxes. Liquid, possibly wine, is spilled into aisles. In one aisle, toppled bottles and boxes appear to create a pile about waist high.

A liquor department at Albertsons grocery store in Ridgecrest shows toppled beer cases and bottles. The sign for the liquor department is on the floor.

A photo shows a gaping crack across Trona Road near Ridgecrest in Searles Valley.

Weather Nation shared a compilation of videos from Ridgecrest and Los Angeles.

Pools were a running theme of earthquake videos. This one came from Palm Springs.

George M. Knott wrote, “Earthquake felt here in Palm Springs ….NOTE: our jacuzzi is not on!!”

Earthquake felt here in Palm Springs ….NOTE: our jacuzzi is not on!! #earthquake #earthquakepalmsprings pic.twitter.com/A3s2JhrRBC — George M Knott (@georgemknott) July 4, 2019

A retaining wall in Ridgecrest also crumbled. Paul Kakert wrote, “I live in Ridgecrest. It was a rippling ride for about 30 seconds. Felt like my house was riding in waves back and forth. Walls along this road near me collapsed.”

I live in Ridgecrest. It was a rippling ride for about 30 seconds. Felt like my house was riding in waves back and forth. Walls along this road near me collapsed. #earthquake #CNN #RidgecrestEarthquake pic.twitter.com/tCl8a2keBm — Paul Kakert (@DocumentaryTV) July 4, 2019

Liquor stores were also a theme of the photos and videos. One person wrote on Twitter, “Never understood why liquor stores suffer so much damage from earthquakes, those bottles seem so secure teetering on the edge of the shelves.”