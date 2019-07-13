Calvin Klein Drug: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Calvin Klein drug, a combination of cocaine and ketamine, is reportedly making its rounds through the nightclub scene, according to the NY Post.

According to several definitions from Urban Dictionary, the mix got its name from the two letters of the drugs- cocaine (c) and ketamine (k). One definition from SailboatKing says the term refers to “Using both cocaine and ketamine (CK) in the same night to experience a euphoric high similar to molly.”

Metro reports that the cocktail is also called CK1 or cable too. It is considered to be under the umbrella of ‘poly drug use’, which is when two different psychoactives are taken to achieve a desired effect.

If you are suffering from drug abuse, call the National Drug Helpline at 1-888-633-3239. The National Drug Helpline offers 24/7 drug and alcohol help to those struggling with addiction.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Taking Cocaine and Ketamine at the Same Time Can be Life-Threatening

omg there’s a drug called Calvin Klein and it’s a mix of cocaine and ketamine….. so bizarre — daddy k (@kkarluh) July 12, 2019

Ketamine.com has written about the dangers of mixing cocaine and ketamine, which can take on different forms. Some of those forms can be life-threatening.

“Cocaine and ketamine produce different types of effects, with one being a stimulant and the other a hallucinogenic,” the site warns. “This combination of effects wreaks havoc on the brain’s chemical system and can greatly impair overall brain functioning.”

According to the site, cocaine and ketamine interact with different chemical systems in the brain. Cocaine stimulates dopamine secretions and produces stimulant-type effects that speed up brain and central nervous system function while ketamine stimulates glutamate and dopamine secretions, producing anesthetic-type effects that work to slow brain and bodily processes.

Using cocaine and ketamine together reportedly throws the body’s system into a “dangerously chaotic state” which can cause major problems both during and after drug use.

2. The Calvin Klein Drug Claimed the Life of a Violin Prodigy

Katya Tsukanova, a 17-year-old violin prodigy, was one of Britain’s brightest up-and-coming musicians before her tragic death on June 18, 2019. According to the Telegraph, her father, Igor Tsukanov, found Katya’s body at the family home after she returned from a night of partying with her friends. Katya was rushed to hospital where medics battled desperately to save her, however, they were unable to revive her after she took a deadly dose of Calvin Klein.

The talented young musician performed at the Royal Opera House in London, England just one week earlier. Igor, a millionaire philanthropist, shared photos of the event on his Facebook page. He was extremely proud of his daughter.

“Former Young Artist Yuriy Yurchuk, pianist Sergey Rybin and violinist Katya Tsukanova performed today in the Royal Opera House a recital of Tchaikovsky works for baritone, violin and piano,” he wrote. “Katya played all 3 parts of Souvenir d’un lieu cher and Yuriy performed 6 beautiful romances and Don Juan Serenade. The audience in the packed Crush Room enjoyed the Tchaikovsky’s masterpieces presented by the good looking talented artists.”

Igor told the Telegraph that his daughter was a happy girl and that she had a very bright future ahead of her. He said she was a smart girl who made one bad choice.

3. Some People Think the Appealing Name Lends to the Drug’s Popularity

This is so sad and heartbreaking. A young brilliant teen with so much to offer the world expires cause of evil drug. Wonder why they give it sexy name like calvin klein. They should call it grimm reaper to discourage kids — Aye Che (@che_aye) July 12, 2019

After reading about the death of Katya Tsukanova, Aye Che expressed his feelings on Twitter.

“This is so sad and heartbreaking,” he wrote. “A young brilliant teen with so much to offer the world expires cause of evil drug. Wonder why they give it sexy name like calvin klein. They should call it grimm reaper to discourage kids.”

It is really sad but I feel like it's an old person fallacy to think kids do drugs bc of cool names. They know what's in it. — subzeroL (@andlav) July 13, 2019

In response to Che’s suggestion to change the name of the toxic cocktail to something more deterring like “grimm reaper,” another user said they disagree.

“It is really sad but I feel like it’s an old person fallacy to think kids do drugs bc of cool names,” subzeroL wrote. “They know what’s in it.”

Trouble is by giving it a name like grim reaper the kids(who are invincible at that age)would probably do more thinking they’ve cheated death.

No take them to a mortuary to see dead drug addicts & meet the families

I bet there’s a few parents willing to tell their tragic stories — harolds mum (@sam19harold) July 12, 2019

Another user said giving the combination a name like the “grimm reaper” might have the opposite effect, with kids wanting to test the limits.

“Trouble is by giving it a name like grim reaper the kids(who are invincible at that age)would probably do more thinking they’ve cheated death,” harolds mum wrote. “No take them to a mortuary to see dead drug addicts & meet the families. I bet there’s a few parents willing to tell their tragic stories.”

4. Calvin Klien Has Been Around In Some Form For Quite A While

apparently there’s a new drug called calvin klein…,,?? — PAMELA (@beammeupthotti) July 13, 2019

“apparently there’s a new drug called calvin klein…,,??” Pamela wrote on Twitter.

Unfortunately, no. According to a drug threat assessment report from 2005, MDMA tablets in North Carolina, which were reportedly readily available, were being stamped with the CK logo at the time.

“MDMA tablets are usually stamped with a logo or symbol,” the report says. “The Mercedes and the Mitsubishi logos are two of the most common MDMA logos in North Carolina. Law enforcement authorities typically seize MDMA tablets stamped with a Florida Gator, the University of Florida mascot; hearts; horses; butterflies; elephants; alligators; clowns; the Star of David; Buddhas; the Calvin Klein logo (CK); Dino, the Flintstones pet; Teletubby characters; Superman; the Pink Panther; Papa Smurf; and an angel-like figure blowing a horn, referred to as a Pied Piper.”

The report says that MDMA is usually distributed at raves, dance clubs, nightclubs, and bars, often in urban areas or on university and college campuses. Additionally, most MDMA retail distributors are middle-class and upper-middle-class Caucasian males aged 18 to 30.

5. The Brand Has Not Commented

Calvin Klein has not commented on the fact that its namesake is being used to promote and sell dangerous drugs.

The fashion designer, however, has suffered from drug abuse of his own. According to an article from the Telegraph in 2003, Calvin Klein admitted he was being treated for drug abuse and was seeking help to get back to a healthy lifestyle.

“For many years, I’ve been able to successfully address my substance abuse issues through counselling and regular attendance at meetings,” he told the outlet. “However, when I recently stopped attending meetings regularly, I suffered a setback. Fortunately, I was lucky with the help of others to recognise the problem.”