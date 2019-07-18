Kyoto Animation Fire: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kyoto Animation, a popular animation studio in Japan, was set ablaze in an arson attack that left at least 10 dead and more than 35 injured, according to multiple sources.
Police have arrested a suspect, who has reportedly admitted to the crime according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Kyoto Animation fire.
1. At least 10 People Died in the Attack, More Than 35 Are Injured and 20 Are Missing
10 people were found unconscious and presumed dead on the second floor, according to The Japan Times. Cartoon Brew reported that upwards of 35 people have been injured and around 20 are missing.
According to NHK, several people also suffered heart attacks but were left behind as rescue efforts continue.
The fire reached all three of the floors of the building, according to footage shot from a helicopter from public broadcaster NHK. 30 fire trucks arrived at the fire at the 1st Studio Building in Uji, Kyoto and casualties were driven to multiple hospitals in the city, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
2. People Were Running Outside Covered in Flames
People were running outside covered in flames, according to Kyoto Newspaper.
A man working nearby told NHK that around 10:30 a.m. local time he heard an explosion from the building. A nearby shopkeeper told Mainichi News that she heard a young woman cry out ‘some stranger spread fuel and lit it! Help us!
A 59-year-old woman told The Japan Times that a person with burned hair was lying down and there were bloody footprints. A hair salon manager told the publication that he heard a bang and that the black smoke and the burning smell were awful.
3. The Suspect Was Arrested, No Motive Has Been Determined Yet
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the suspect is a man in his 40s who walked into the building and poured gasoline around the space before setting fire to it.
The suspect was arrested and has reportedly admitted to the crime, according to the publication. He was also injured. A motive has not been determined at this time.
According to NHK, the suspect allegedly said “die” when setting fire to the studio.
Several knife-like objects were found at the scene, but it’s unknown if they were the suspect’s according to NHK.
4. The Studio Is Responsible For Many Beloved Anime
Kyoto Animation, or Kyoani as it’s also known, was founded in 1981, according to the company’s official website.
The studio is behind lots of different and fan-favorite anime for both television and film. They also release their own merchandise, novels, comics and art books, according to the website. Here’s a list of some of their most popular works, in order of date:
Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid A Silent Voice: The Movie Amagi Brilliant Park Free! -Iwatobi Swim Club- The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya K-ON! Lucky Star Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya
Here’s the company’s corporate philosophy, according to the website:
“Since inauguration, our principles are ‘Make a challenge,’ ‘Do the best,’ ‘Produce required works’ and ‘Keep our corporate as a humanitarian one.’ We value people. Promoting the growth of people is equal to creating the brightness of works. We sincerely keep moving forward to be an Entertainment Corporation which based on Animation.”
5. A Fundraising Campaign Has Been Set Up for the Studio
Sentai Filmworks set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the studio.
People have taken to Twitter to express their condolences for the studio and its employees:
