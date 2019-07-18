Kyoto Animation Fire: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kyoto Animation, a popular animation studio in Japan, was set ablaze in an arson attack that left at least 10 dead and more than 35 injured, according to multiple sources.

Police have arrested a suspect, who has reportedly admitted to the crime according to The Hollywood Reporter.

1. At least 10 People Died in the Attack, More Than 35 Are Injured and 20 Are Missing

10 people were found unconscious and presumed dead on the second floor, according to The Japan Times. Cartoon Brew reported that upwards of 35 people have been injured and around 20 are missing.

10 people were found lying down on the second floor. All are presumed dead.https://t.co/YljJgKScx4 — ultimatemegax❤️ (@ultimatemegax) July 18, 2019

the new stats: 20 people are missing… 35 people are injured… there are still people in the building… https://t.co/3GIz2gG17w — かすっち （ルビ：ｋａｓｔｅｌｐｌｓ） (@highimpactsex) July 18, 2019

According to NHK, several people also suffered heart attacks but were left behind as rescue efforts continue.

"Several people suffered heart attacks. They were left behind as rescue efforts continue."https://t.co/L669LSxqU2 — ultimatemegax❤️ (@ultimatemegax) July 18, 2019

The fire reached all three of the floors of the building, according to footage shot from a helicopter from public broadcaster NHK. 30 fire trucks arrived at the fire at the 1st Studio Building in Uji, Kyoto and casualties were driven to multiple hospitals in the city, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

2. People Were Running Outside Covered in Flames

Kyoto Newspaper confirming that people were burned badly and running outside covered in flameshttps://t.co/3FJfO5asaJ — ultimatemegax❤️ (@ultimatemegax) July 18, 2019

People were running outside covered in flames, according to Kyoto Newspaper.

A man working nearby told NHK that around 10:30 a.m. local time he heard an explosion from the building. A nearby shopkeeper told Mainichi News that she heard a young woman cry out ‘some stranger spread fuel and lit it! Help us!

"Around 10:30 I was in my office when I heard a boom and sounds of an explosion. I went outside and saw flames coming out of the second and third floors and people coming out. Smoke was coming up & fire dept. was called"https://t.co/T0Rpy3hNet — ultimatemegax❤️ (@ultimatemegax) July 18, 2019

"I heard a young woman cry out 'Some stranger spread fuel and lit it! Help us!'"https://t.co/yEXqi49nvs — ultimatemegax❤️ (@ultimatemegax) July 18, 2019

A 59-year-old woman told The Japan Times that a person with burned hair was lying down and there were bloody footprints. A hair salon manager told the publication that he heard a bang and that the black smoke and the burning smell were awful.

3. The Suspect Was Arrested, No Motive Has Been Determined Yet

[Breaking] As many as 10 people are feared dead following a suspected arson attack at the No. 1 Studio building of Kyoto Animation on Thursday morning https://t.co/Da1jv2HdMR pic.twitter.com/YsnEL2WHl7 — MyAnimeList (@myanimelist) July 18, 2019

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the suspect is a man in his 40s who walked into the building and poured gasoline around the space before setting fire to it.

The suspect was arrested and has reportedly admitted to the crime, according to the publication. He was also injured. A motive has not been determined at this time.

According to NHK, the suspect allegedly said “die” when setting fire to the studio.

Arsonist said "Die" when setting off the fire.https://t.co/TN32DGTWEk — ultimatemegax❤️ (@ultimatemegax) July 18, 2019

Several knife-like objects were found at the scene, but it’s unknown if they were the suspect’s according to NHK.

Several sharp tools (knife-like objects) were found at the scene. It's unknown if they belonged to the suspect or not.https://t.co/Q4V15KaJ0G — ultimatemegax❤️ (@ultimatemegax) July 18, 2019

4. The Studio Is Responsible For Many Beloved Anime

Kyoto Animation, the studio responsible for movies like A Silent Voice and has been around since 1981, was set on fire today, and it is believed to be arson. There are multiple injuries. My thoughts out to everyone who was hurt by this, this is just messed up… pic.twitter.com/vIR04qiC8u — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) July 18, 2019

Kyoto Animation, or Kyoani as it’s also known, was founded in 1981, according to the company’s official website.

The studio is behind lots of different and fan-favorite anime for both television and film. They also release their own merchandise, novels, comics and art books, according to the website. Here’s a list of some of their most popular works, in order of date:

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid A Silent Voice: The Movie Amagi Brilliant Park Free! -Iwatobi Swim Club- The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya K-ON! Lucky Star Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

Here’s the company’s corporate philosophy, according to the website:

“Since inauguration, our principles are ‘Make a challenge,’ ‘Do the best,’ ‘Produce required works’ and ‘Keep our corporate as a humanitarian one.’ We value people. Promoting the growth of people is equal to creating the brightness of works. We sincerely keep moving forward to be an Entertainment Corporation which based on Animation.”

5. A Fundraising Campaign Has Been Set Up for the Studio

Help us help our friends at Kyoto Animation by donating (if you can) or sharing: https://t.co/Fg599lm5Dy — Sentai 🌞 Filmworks (@SentaiFilmworks) July 18, 2019

Sentai Filmworks set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the studio.

People have taken to Twitter to express their condolences for the studio and its employees:

if you want to know how much japanese people care about kyoani… pic.twitter.com/vuyemxQijx — かすっち （ルビ：ｋａｓｔｅｌｐｌｓ） (@highimpactsex) July 18, 2019

To the employees of Kyoto Animation that have died already, and to those others who may succumb to burns or smoke in the coming hours, please rest in peace. You helped bring joy to millions of people around the world. Thank you. — Yellbana (@yellbana) July 18, 2019

I’ve been to that #KyotoAnimation building before, I had broken off from my group to travel there alone while my friends went somewhere else. It was my first solo adventure in another country. I’m so sad this happened, I hope everyone recovers fully. — Jean Kang (@jeandrawsstuff) July 18, 2019

Kyoto Animation are a rarity in the anime business: they treat their people well, they strive to own part of their works, and their creations are consistently excellent, at the very least on a technical level. Hoping to hell everyone is OK; the article reports some injuries. :( — Mike Toole (@MichaelToole) July 18, 2019

multiple people are dead, many injured, animators, collegues, friends. awful news this morning from kyoto animation. for those that love the work, i cant even say the words.. my condolences to those affected in this small industry of ours ;_; https://t.co/nTS8lbH2r2 — Paul Williams – ウィリアムズ ポール (@artporu) July 18, 2019

It's 4:30am right now but I need to be awake to say this:

KyoAni has created some of the most incredible works I have ever seen, anime or otherwise. I doubt I would be the same person I am without some of them. This is a huge loss however it turns out.#京アニ#KyotoAnimation pic.twitter.com/cbdPUk5hpU — カタルパ@梓の恋 (@KatarupaTwt) July 18, 2019

