Who Is Green Shirt Guy?

Green Shirt Guy is the man who was recorded laughing at MAGA protester Jennifer Harrison during a Tucson City Council meeting. He has been identified as Alex Kack.

The meeting was interrupted by an anti-immigration and anti-sanctuary cities Make America Great Again protester, which in and of itself is not unusual or particularly newsworthy. But the guy sitting in front of her wearing a green shirt has become an Internet legend.

In a post from a reporter who recorded the woman wearing a MAGA hat during the meeting, the focus is instead on a laughing man seated in front of her.

Hysterical, he cracks up as she delivers her remarks and keeps chortling for almost a minute. Now, Twitter has hailed him a hero. He is #GreenShirtGuy and is a symbol of how to respond, some say, to “racists” and “fascists” among other ists.

Here’s the video and what you need to know:

A Video Clip from a Tuscon City Council Meeting Has Gone Viral Because of a Laughing Guy in a Green Shirt

Scene inside a Tucson City Council Meeting. Officials voted to put a "Sanctuary City" measure on the November ballot pic.twitter.com/mEh4PNj0Wo — Nick VinZant (@NickVinZant) August 7, 2019

It’s explained that the city was addressing sanctuary city status, which “the city was legally required to put the measure on the ballot because the group proposing the initiative collected enough signatures …(and that) the people asked to leave did not speak during a public comment period held right before the vote.” As people are leaving, the protester rose. She is reported to be Jennifer Harrison along with Jeremy Bronaugh of Patriot Movement AZ. She has been barred from the Arizona State House.

In a YouTube video from last winter, described as “unedited footage of a Facebook live video showing former members of the right-wing extremist group Patriot Movement AZ entering into a closed-door meeting with Rep. Kelli Butler, D-Paradise Valley, that led to them being barred from entering the Arizona House of Representatives.”

But this post is about #GreenShirtGuy.

#GreenShirtGuy is Described as ‘Not the Hero We Deserve, Bu the Hero We Need’

#GreenShirtGuy is not the hero we deserve, but the hero we need. Also…"You're in direct violation of being a jackass" is GOLD. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/HSrCbFZjIP — 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🌊Kristine (@KrisL1026) August 7, 2019

Thank you #GreenShirtGuy for being ALL OF US. We needed this. pic.twitter.com/dGHDcyz74M — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 7, 2019

next on the docket: petition to make #GreenShirtGuy a national icon. https://t.co/NCIJUm2SIe — vic rosete (@VicRosete) August 7, 2019

The dichotomy between #GreenShirtGuy and MAGA hat chick is current US politics in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/elXPIW76M1 — Ali🌿 (@SustainablyAli) August 7, 2019

A ton going on, in addition to #greenshirtguy – The red shirt guy in back who calls her out deserves props

– MAGA-dude next to the jackass woman can't be bothered to put down his Big Gulp to hold his sign correctly

– What's w the old woman in blue silently holding up a picture? — Rob Pollard (@robpollard45) August 7, 2019

Did everyone see this gem!?#GreenShirtGuy is all of us with this bullshit

🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Ggdb8WvoXT — Sisnerdly (@sisnerdly) August 7, 2019

Hey #MAGA the #GreenShirtGuy is pretty much how the majority of America see you….. as a joke. — Justin G. (@JustinGPNW) August 7, 2019

Just when our Country needs a few moments of pure joy, God gives us #GreenShirtGuy 🙏💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚 https://t.co/XYSGcGtIJo — ~*Denise*~ ✝️🙏🏻☮️ (@Denise_W63) August 7, 2019

#GreenShirtGuy is Alex Kack: ‘Just Another Nobody,’ His Twitter Profile Reads. Not Really. He’s a Journalist & Blogger Known For ‘The Bull Moose Review’

“Guys look I’m famous.”

This is unreal, you guys are wild. — Alex Kack (@Alex_Kack) August 7, 2019

“This is unreal, you guys are wild.”