Who Is Green Shirt Guy?

Green Shirt Guy is the man who was recorded laughing at MAGA protester Jennifer Harrison during a Tucson City Council meeting. He has been identified as Alex Kack.
The meeting was interrupted by an anti-immigration and anti-sanctuary cities Make America Great Again protester, which in and of itself is not unusual or particularly newsworthy. But the guy sitting in front of her wearing a green shirt has become an Internet legend.
In a post from a reporter who recorded the woman wearing a MAGA hat during the meeting, the focus is instead on a laughing man seated in front of her.
Hysterical, he cracks up as she delivers her remarks and keeps chortling for almost a minute. Now, Twitter has hailed him a hero. He is #GreenShirtGuy and is a symbol of how to respond, some say, to “racists” and “fascists” among other ists.
Here’s the video and what you need to know:
A Video Clip from a Tuscon City Council Meeting Has Gone Viral Because of a Laughing Guy in a Green Shirt
It’s explained that the city was addressing sanctuary city status, which “the city was legally required to put the measure on the ballot because the group proposing the initiative collected enough signatures …(and that) the people asked to leave did not speak during a public comment period held right before the vote.” As people are leaving, the protester rose. She is reported to be Jennifer Harrison along with Jeremy Bronaugh of Patriot Movement AZ. She has been barred from the Arizona State House.
In a YouTube video from last winter, described as “unedited footage of a Facebook live video showing former members of the right-wing extremist group Patriot Movement AZ entering into a closed-door meeting with Rep. Kelli Butler, D-Paradise Valley, that led to them being barred from entering the Arizona House of Representatives.”
But this post is about #GreenShirtGuy.
#GreenShirtGuy is Described as ‘Not the Hero We Deserve, Bu the Hero We Need’
#GreenShirtGuy is Alex Kack: ‘Just Another Nobody,’ His Twitter Profile Reads. Not Really. He’s a Journalist & Blogger Known For ‘The Bull Moose Review’
“Guys look I’m famous.”
“This is unreal, you guys are wild.”