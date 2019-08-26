Angelina Barini: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Angelina Barini, an admitted prostitute in New York City, is facing charges in connection to the recent deaths of three alleged clients.

Agents with the Department of Homeland Security say Barini supplied drugs containing deadly doses of fentanyl to at least three men. They were all found dead in hotels in Queens between July 4 and August 21 of 2019.

The names of the three victims were not released in the criminal complaint. But the third man has since been publicly identified as New York man Andrea Zamperoni, who was the top chef at Manhattan restaurant Cipriani Dolci.

Barini admitted that she “sometimes” gave drugs to clients but says she did not always know what the substances contained, according to the criminal complaint filed in the Eastern District of New York. She was arrested and is being held in a federal detention center in Brooklyn.

1. Angelina Barini is Facing Federal Drug Charges

Angelina Barini has been linked to at least three deaths by investigators with the Department of Homeland Security. She is not, however, currently facing any charges of murder or manslaughter.

Instead, prosecutors are focused on drug charges against Barini. The criminal complaint says Barini “together with others, did knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully conspire to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one or more substances containing fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance.”

The affidavit was filed August 23, 2019 in the Eastern District of New York by Homeland Security agent Joshua Futter. He explained that his job focused on investigating the smuggling of narcotics through New York airports, drug distribution and narcotics overdoses.

2. Complaint: Angelina Barini Was Seen On Video Entering & Leaving Hotel Rooms Where the First Two Victims Were Found Dead

According to the criminal complaint, the first victim was found at a hotel in Astoria, Queens on July 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. The medical examiner determined the cause of death was “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.”

On July 11, 2019, a second man was found dead at a motel in Woodside, Queens. Again, the cause of death was attributed to fentanyl intoxication.

Angelina Barini was linked to the first two deaths via surveillance footage. Investigators say she was recorded leaving the Astoria hotel room about 90 minutes before the victim’s body was found. In the second case, she was seen entering the motel room.

3. Angelina Barini Was Found at the Hotel Room With the Third Victim, Identified as New York Chef Andrea Zamperoni

The third victim was found dead at the Kamway Lodge in Elmhurst, Queens, on August 21. In this case, Angelina Barini was found inside the hotel room with the victim.

NBC News, citing a law enforcement source, reported that the victim was New York chef Andrea Zamperoni. He worked as the head chef of a Manhattan restaurant called Cipriani Dolci, located in the Grand Central Terminal. His death was reported on August 22. His colleagues had reported him missing after he failed to show up for work.

The affidavit did not identify Zamperoni by name but stated that the victim was a 33-year-old Italian citizen.

A police investigation led investigators to the hotel around 8:30 p.m. on August 21. “A female, later identified as Angelina Barini, opened the door and quickly shut it. Law enforcement authorities heard what sounded like someone moving around in the room.”

Barini reopened the door to talk to the police. The officers reported smelling a dead body combined with the burning of incense. The complaint explains that Barini “stated in sum and substance and in part that she did not do it, her pimp made her do it and it was not her.”

Officers observed a garbage can that had been stuffed with bed linens inside the room. A human foot was sticking out of it. The 33-year-old victim was pronounced dead. His exact cause of death was still pending, but police said there were no external signs of trauma. Police said a “glass pipe commonly used to smoke drugs” was among the items recovered from the room.

The complaint suggests that the victim may have been dead for days before police located him and Barini. She was spotted on surveillance video entering the motel room on August 18 alongside the victim. She was later seen leaving and re-entering the hotel room but the victim never emerged.

On August 23, a judge granted a search warrant for the hotel room. Investigators “recovered a purple liquid in a glass with powder at the top of the liquid and around the rim, glass pipes for smoking narcotics, bottles of bleach and bleach-covered towels, electronics, a power saw and an empty suitcase.”

4. Angelina Barini Admitted to Working as a Prostitute & That She Sometimes Supplied Drugs to Clients With the Help of Co-Conspirators

Angelina Barini agreed to speak with investigators after she was read her Miranda rights on August 21, 2019. She admitted that she worked as a prostitute. She said she met the client, now identified as Andrea Zamperoni, on August 18 and that he paid her money in exchange for sex.

Barini explained that the victim never woke up after they had fallen asleep. She said he was bleeding from the nose and mouth. She insisted that she had wanted to call for help, but that her pimp did not allow her to call the police. Barini’s pimp was not identified by name in the affidavit and was referenced as “Co-conspirator 1.”

They wrapped Zamperoni’s body in a garbage bag. Barini said that other men associated with her pimp came to the room and discussed whether to “cut up the body.” Barini further admitted to investigators that she and her pimp had given the victim liquid ecstasy.

Barinin revealed that supplying clients with drugs was a fairly regular occurrence. The complaint explains that a “Co-conspirator 2” supplied Barini’s pimp with the drugs.

The affidavit explains that Barini also discussed the victim who had been found dead in Woodside on July 11. She admitted that she told the victim that the drug he was taking was cocaine. But Barini said that she did not actually know what she had given him.

5. Angelina Barini is 41 Years Old

Angelina Barini is 41 years old, according to federal inmate records. The Federal Bureau of Prisons website shows that Barini was arrested and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Barini’s Facebook page does not contain much personal information. In the intro section, she wrote, “$$$ money talks bullshit walkS. $$$.” Her last name is listed as Berlin on the page, which has not been updated since March of 2019.

She sarcastically states on her page that she studied at the “University of Life” and went to the “School of Hard Knocks.”

Barini’s profile photo was designed to look like a magazine cover. She is labeled as “the hottest street chic.”

