Danny Trejo Helps Saves Baby Trapped in Vehicle After Nasty Car Accident

Actor Danny Trejo might be best known for playing the scariest villain in numerous films, but he also happens to be one of the most beloved people in Hollywood. After helping save a baby from an overturned vehicle after a nasty car accident, the 75-year-old movie star may also be a real-life hero.

Captured on video, Trejo said the he just so happened to be in the Sylmar area in Southern California when two cars crashed into each other near the intersection of Hubbard Street and Jackman Avenue. After seeing the damage, the Machete star and another bystander, a female, rushed toward toward the wreckage.

Actor and LA legend @officialDannyT is out here literally rescuing babies from car crashes 🏆🏆 #DannyTrejo #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/oYD1P69EDp — Ian Michael Giatti (@IMGiatti) August 7, 2019

In order to get the baby out of the overturned car, Trejo attempted to crawl into the wreckage from one angle, but wasn’t able to unbuckle the child’s care seat from that side. The female bystander helping Trejo then crawled though from the opposite angle, and was able to successfully unclasp the car seat buckle, which allowed Trejo to safely pull the baby out from the wreckage.

While the cause of the accident is still under investigation, Trejo said that it appeared that one of the drivers may have run a red light. The Los Angeles Fire Department said that three people involved in the car accident were taken to a local hospital for injuries, but that none of them were life-threatening.

“There was a baby inside and grandma,” Trejo explained. “I crawled through the window, but she got in and undid the seatbelt.”

Trejo, who voices the role of Boots, in the film Dora and the Lost City Gold, which comes out in theaters nationwide of Friday, is best known for his unforgettable role in the AMC series Breaking Bad, the Spy Kids trilogy, Heat, Con-Air, and Desperado. With his tattoos and tough demeanor, Trejo appears to be one of the scariest men on screen, but in person, he’s as sweet as can be, far from the anti-heroes he portrays in the movies.

Afterward, he told ABC News cameras, “Pay attention,” he said, “And the only thing that saved that little kid was his car seat, honest to God.”

Trejo Receives a Round of Applause on Twitter

The breaking news of Trejo’s voluntary involvement in helping save a baby from a car accident quickly went viral on Twitter. When there seems to be horrible and tragic news flooding Twitter’s timeline, Trejo’s story was a happy reprieve. He was called the “Latin Keanu Reeves” and users wondered if there’s anything this action hero can’t do.

Danny Trejo…Wow. Just wow. Your legacy continues. — Nollis DeWar (@NollisDewar) August 8, 2019

Not only is @officialDannyT (Danny Trejo) one of the nicest actors, he’s also a #hero! He was right behind a crash in Sylmar and pulled a special needs baby out of an overturned car. He distracted the boy until grandma was OK. ♥️ —> https://t.co/tS2Za4bZVZ@ABC7 pic.twitter.com/U9iLzAkHkA — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) August 8, 2019

Danny Trejo is the Latino Keanu Reeves.

Facts. — Post Miguelon (@MIGUESMALLS818) August 8, 2019

Is there anything Danny Trejo can’t do? https://t.co/au5HABbzir — Julian (@djjewelz) August 8, 2019

